Six bodies found in marsh near New York-Quebec border

Police in Quebec discovered six bodies in a marshy area near the province’s border with New York state, police said.

Law enforcement officers are still trying to determine who the individuals were. It is unclear if they were migrants trying to cross the border into Canada.

“The first body was located around 5:00 P.M. in a marsh area in Tsi Snaihne, Akwesasne, Quebec,” police said in a statement posted to social media. “There is no threat to the public at this time.”

Investigators are still determining a cause of death.

The Saint Regis Mohawk and Akwesasne reported last month that there had been an uptick in illegal border crossings through their land and their waterways. The agency said that some crossings resulted in the hospitalisation of migrants, and that in others smugglers were caught trying to move humans along the shorelines of their territory.