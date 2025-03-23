New Canadian prime minister Mark Carney calls snap election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Canada’s new prime minister Mark Carney has called a snap election to take place on 28 April, as he seeks to capitalise on a surge of support galvanised by threats from Donald Trump.

The former Bank of England governor, who assumed the premiership a fortnight ago from his Liberal ally Justin Trudeau, now has five weeks to persuade the country to continue backing his party after 10 years in power.

Although the next election was not due until 20 October, the previously under-fire Liberal Party have seen a remarkable resurgence in the polls since January, when Trump began threatening Canada’s economy and sovereignty, and Mr Trudeau announced his resignation.

open image in gallery Mark Carney has announced a snap election in just over a month’s time ( AP )

Announcing the snap poll, Mr Carney said on Sunday: “We are facing the most significant crisis of our lifetimes because of President Trump's unjustified trade actions and his threats to our sovereignty.

“There is so much more to do to secure Canada. To invest in Canada, to build Canada, to unite Canada. That’s why I’m asking for a strong positive mandate from my fellow Canadians.”

In addition to sparking a trade war with Washington’s northerly ally just days after taking office, Mr Trump has repeatedly insisted that Canada should become the 51st state of America, and on Friday even acknowledged that he had “totally changed” the political dynamic in Canada with his threats.

Polls now suggest the Liberals, who had badly trailed the Conservatives at the start of the year, are now slightly ahead of their rivals – who have sought to portray Mr Carney as an elitist who plans to continue the Trudeau-era policy of high government spending.

As a two-time central banker, Mr Carney has no previous political or election experience. In contrast, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is a seasoned politician who has fought seven elections.

open image in gallery Donald Trump’s threats to make Canada the 51st state of America have bolstered the Liberal Party’s fortunes after Justin Trudeau stepped down as prime minister ( AP )

And with a strong performance in predominantly French-speaking Quebec key to any victory, Mr Poilievre speaks flawless French, while Mr Carney recently stumbled at a press conference when asked to respond in French, misunderstanding the question before then responding in English.

Mr Poilievre’s party have also raised questions about how Mr Carney transferred his personal financial assets into a blind trust, and will have been encouraged last week from the prime minister’s bristly response to a reporter who asked about the trust – who Mr Carney accused of engaging in “conflict and ill will”.

But Mr Carney will hope that his combative approach to dealing with the White House will help him ride a wave of Canadian nationalism that has surged in response to Mr Trump’s threats of annexation.

He said on Sunday: “Our response must be to build a strong economy and a more secure Canada. President Trump claims that Canada isn’t a real country. He wants to break us so America can own us. We will not let that happen.”

This is a breaking story. More to follow...