Trump claims Canada ‘tariff problem’ would vanish if it became 51st state

Donald Trump has suggested that Canada’s “tariff problem” would vanish if the country became the 51st US state as he spoke outside the White House on Tuesday, 11 March.

The US president’s suggestion comes after he threatened to double tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium imports to 50 per cent.

However, just hours after his threat, he backtracked and halted the plan. Tariffs of 25 per cent took effect on Wednesday.

The Canadian province of Ontario suspended new charges of 25 per cent on electricity that it sends to some northern US states in the US after Mr Trump’s warning of a sharp increase.