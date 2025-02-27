Trump shuts down Independent reporter pressing Starmer on annexing Canada

Donald Trump cut off The Independent's White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg as he pressed Sir Keir Starmer about the US president’s desire to make Canada the 51st state.

Speaking at the leaders’ joint press conference on Thursday, 27 February, the UK prime minister was asked about what he thinks of the Republican’s move to annex the country.

The White House later accused Mr Feinberg of “trying to goad the leaders into division” in a statement on X stating that Mr Trump was not cutting off Mr Starmer speaking.