Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney's Liberals retained power in the country's crucial election on Monday and will form minority government.

Canadians were deciding on Monday whether to extend the Liberal Party's decade in power or hand control to the opposition Conservatives – but the election was also a referendum of sorts on someone who is not even Canadian: Donald Trump.

Mr Carney had asked for a strong mandate to help him handle Mr Trump's tariffs and annexation threat but CTV and CBC said the Liberals had not yet secured the 172 electoral districts, known as seats, they need for a majority.

The US president trolled Canadians on election day with a post on social media suggesting he was on the ballot and repeating that Canada should become the 51st state, incorrectly claiming that the US subsidises Canada. “It makes no sense unless Canada is a state!” Mr Trump posted.

open image in gallery Canadians were deciding on Monday whether to extend the Liberal Party's decade in power or hand control to the opposition Conservatives ( Getty )

Mr Poilievre, who campaigned with Trump-like bravado, responded to the US president with a post of his own, saying: “President Trump, stay out of our election. The only people who will decide the future of Canada are Canadians at the ballot box. Canada will always be proud, sovereign and independent and we will NEVER be the 51st state.”

After winning a second term, Mr Trump’s threats to Canada’s economy and sovereignty has infuriated many Canadians, leading many to cancel US vacations, refuse to buy American goods and possibly even vote early. A record 7.3 million Canadians cast ballots before election day.

A consequent surge in nationalism put Mr Poilievre and the Conservative Party on the back foot after they appeared headed for an easy victory months ago.

open image in gallery After winning a second term, US president Donald Trump’s threats to Canada’s economy and sovereignty has infuriated many Canadians ( PA Wire )

Mr Poilievre had hoped to make the election a referendum on former prime minister Justin Trudeau, whose popularity declined toward the end of his decade in power as food and housing prices rose and immigration surged. But then Mr Trump became the dominant issue as he slapped 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and repeatedly called for the country to become “the 51st state”.

Polls opened across Canada as the country also grappled with the aftermath of a fatal car ramming attack on Saturday in Vancouver. The tragedy prompted the suspension of campaigning for several hours. Police ruled out terrorism and said the suspect is a local man with a history of mental health issues.

The winner is facing a litany of challenges. Canada has been dealing with a cost-of-living crisis for some time. And more than 75 per cent of its exports go to the US, so Mr Trump's threat to impose sweeping tariffs and his desire to get North American automakers to move Canada's production south could severely damage the Canadian economy.

More follows on this breaking news story...