When will Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest end?

The “Freedom Convoy” of disgruntled long-haul truck drivers who crossed Canada to denounce tightening Covid-19 vaccine rules have now been present in the nation’s capital, Ottawa, for almost two weeks – and their protest looks no closer to reaching its end.

The truckers originally set out from Prince Rupert in the far east of British Columbia on 23 January to express their anger at the loss of vaccine exemption status for cross-border drivers, meaning that the unvaxxed returning from assignments in the US faced a gruelling 14-day quarantine period.

The issue only ever affected around 16,000 hauliers – given that 85 per cent of their colleagues have received their jabs, according to the Canadian Trucking Alliance – but, since their arrival in Ottawa on 29 January, the movement has mutated into a broader, all-purpose expression of anti-government dissent.

Clearly enjoying their rebellion, the participants are being goaded on by right-wing activists online and by mainstream American conservatives south of the border, notably Donald Trump, his son Donald Jr, Ted Cruz, Ron DeSantis and Elon Musk.

Ottawa city mayor Jim Watson has been forced to declare a state of emergency, saying police officers are struggling to contain what has effectively become a “siege” amid reports of arrests, vandalism and anti-social behaviour upsetting the locals.

He has asked for 1,800 additional law enforcement officers to help rein in the “aggressive and hateful occupation of our neighbourhoods” and for a mediator to lead negotiations to bring a close to actions that have seen residents beset by the incessant honking of big rig horns and left unable to use local businesses or traverse blockaded streets.

The Ottawa protest has in turn spread to other cities including Toronto, Vancouver and Quebec City and seen the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan, blocked, creating supply issues for auto giants Ford and Toyota.

As for when the situation will come to an end and the truckers go home, the short answer is that no one really knows.

The movement remains well-funded after Christian crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo stepped in to host donations when GoFundMe baulked at the conduct of the truckers and handed back almost CAD$10m (£5.8m) in contributions to supporters of their cause.

That money means they have the resources to stay in situ for a good while longer yet and, so long as their demonstrations are peaceful and participants obey the law and remain civil, they have a democratic right to make their voices heard.

Should they behave otherwise, however, they risk further eroding public goodwill and leaving the authorities with little choice but to remove them forcefully.

Police have reportedly begun to threaten the protesters with criminal charges and vehicle seizures, warning that convictions could mean their no longer being able to cross into the US, effectively ending their careers in haulage.

One man who is particularly exasperated by their antics is Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who told Parliament on Monday: “It has to stop”.

During an emergency debate in the country’s House of Commons, Mr Trudeau told his fellow lawmakers: “People of Ottawa don’t deserve to be harassed in their own neighbourhoods, don’t deserve to be confronted with the inherent violence of a swastika flying on a street corner, or a Confederate flag, or the insults and jeers just because they’re wearing a mask. That’s not who Canadians are. These pandemic restrictions are not forever.

“This is a story of a country that got through this pandemic by being united, and a few people shouting and waving swastikas does not define who Canadians are.”

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau during the emergency debate in the House of Commons on the situation in Ottawa (AP)

He added: “This pandemic has sucked for all Canadians. Everyone’s tired of Covid, but these protests are not the way to get through it.”

But in seeking to appeal to the better angels of their nature, Mr Trudeau may have only inflamed the truckers further, leaving them feeling patronised and written-off as extremists while their concerns go unanswered.

He has previously dismissed the demonstrators as a “small fringe minority” who hold “unacceptable views”.

Last week, the PM – who has been forced to move his family to a secure location over fears for their safety – declined to send in the Army to remove the protesters and restore order “for now” but his tone suggested that decision could ultimately be reversed.

It may not be necessary, however, as the political momentum appears to be beginning to swing away from the truckers, with Conservative opposition interim leader Candice Bergen now joining the PM in calling for the demonstration to end.

“I believe the time has come for you to take down the barricades, stop the disruptive action and come together,” she said.

“The economy you want to see reopened is hurting… I believe this is not what you want to do.”