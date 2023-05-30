Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US-Canada border in Maine was temporarily locked down after a man sped his car towards the Canadian border without stopping and a Maine state trooper noticed a sign indicating there were explosives in the vehicle.

The trooper shot at the car, which eventually stopped between the US and Canada entryponts, and state troopers removed a man from the vehicle who escaped the shooting without injury.

The man, who was identified as Tony Holford, 42, from Providence, Rhode Island, was arrested at the scene and taken to Aroostook County Jail, where he was charged with aggravated reckless conduct, terrorizing and failure to stop.

The border was temporarily closed following the incident, with authorities investigating throughout the night. However there has been no information as yet as to whether explosives were recovered from the vehicle.

“The vehicle continued northbound without stopping, and the Trooper observed a sign indicating that the operator had an explosive device on-board,” a statement from Maine State Police said.

“The Office of the Maine Attorney General and the Maine State Police are collaborating with Canadian authorities to investigate the incident.”