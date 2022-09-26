Canada drops all Covid border restrictions

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Canadian government announced that it will be dropping all Covid-19 travel restrictions, meaning that international travellers entering the country by plane or train will no longer be required to present proof of vaccination or wear masks.

The newly lifted measures will go into effect on Saturday 1 October, regardless of citizenship status.