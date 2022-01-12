Canada’s Quebec province plans to tax people who do not get vaccinated against Covid amid a surge in Omicron cases.

At a briefing on Tuesday, Quebec’s premier Francois Legault said: “Those who refuse to get their first doses in the coming weeks will have to pay a new health contribution.”

“The majority are asking that there be consequences. ... It’s a question of fairness for the 90% of the population that have made some sacrifices. We owe them.”

While the details of the financial penalty is still being worked out, Mr Legault said it would be “significant” and no less than than C$100 ($79.50).

The premier said it will not apply to those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

The move, which will make Quebec the first province in Canada to impose a financial tax on the unvaccinated, comes as the province’s Covid death tally touched the country’s highest at 12,028 on Tuesday with 62 new deaths reported.

As of Tuesday, Quebec has recorded 8,710 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 758,576, the province’s website shows.

A total of 2,742 hospitalizations have been recorded including 255 patients in intensive care.

Mr Legault said that the move to impose a financial penalty on unvaccinated individuals has been taken as only 10 per cent adults in the province are not vaccinated but they account for 50 per cent of patients requiring intensive care.

“The vaccine is the key to fight the virus. This is why we’re looking for a health contribution for adults who refuse to be vaccinated for non-medical reasons,” he said.

While hospitals and healthcare resources are being stretched due to the surge in cases. Experts however expressed concerns about such a “dramatic” move by the government.

McGill University medicine and health sciences professor Carolyn Ells said that while the financial penalty may be essential in a health emergency, whether it survives a court challenge would depend on the details.

Ms Ells added that the move is surprising given that the government still has options to widen vaccine mandates.

The premier’s chief of staff Martin Koskinen defended the government’s move to impose a financial penalty and said in a statement on Twitter: “In order to avoid paying a health fee or a COVID fine, there is a simple solution: a free and accessible vaccine.”

“We have rights, but also responsibilities. The democratic debate on this question will be fascinating.”

The province’s newly appointed interim public health chief Dr. Luc Boileau said that the policy was decided before he took the job, reported The Globe and Mail.

Canada’s federal health minister in a statement said late on Tuesday that the government is reviewing Quebec’s financial penalty announcement.

“Provinces and territories will continue to make decisions on their own public-health measures that are within their jurisdiction.”

Last week Quebec imposed further restrictions to limit the spread of the disease by closing retail shops. The province has also imposed a night curfew and restricted gatherings.

Additional reporting by agencies