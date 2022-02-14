Three members of the Canadian Special Operations Forces are facing investigation for allegedly supporting the ongoing truckers protest popularly known as “Freedom Convoy” against Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

Two of the three are serving members of Joint Task Force 2 (JTF2), reported the Ottawa Citizen.

The Joint Task Force 2 deals with terrorism and at times can be called in to provide protection for VIPs, including the prime minister. The third member has served in the task force in the past but is now assigned to the procurement section at the department of national defence.

Two of the three members are reportedly in the process of being released from the Canadian armed forces.

Canadian truckers have been protesting against the government’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates that came into force last month. Truckers have blocked several US-Canada highways and the protests have subsequently spread to other parts of the country,

Steve Boivin, the commander of Canadian Special Operations Forces Command, said on Sunday: “The Canadian Special Operations Forces Command does not condone its members supporting and/or actively taking part in causes that jeopardise the apolitical imperative associated with their functions.”

“I expect our members to act in ways that demonstrate Canadian Armed Forces values and ethics, and to uphold them both on and off duty.”

He added that the investigation was launched after senior leaders were made aware that one member was involved on 1 February. Another investigation was initiated to look into the involvement of two other members on 10 February.

The information about the involvement of the serving members of the JTF2 was allegedly provided by retired and serving members. They alleged that the members had earlier openly spoken against vaccination while at work at the Dwyer Hill counter-terrorism training centre.

They also allegedly had anti-government views including some that were directed specifically at prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Military sources said that a form outlining ethics and conduct on social media was circulated at JTF2 and Dwyer Hill Training Centre just before protests reached Ottawa.

Spokesperson for the department of national defence, Dan Le Bouthillier, said the form was to “remind members of both expectations and their obligations as CAF (Canadian Armed Forces) members”.

He added that the document informed JTF2 members “of the importance of remaining above the fray of political debate”.