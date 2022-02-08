Canadian truckers protesting against Covid-19 restrictions temporarily closed the border bridge between Canada and the US state of Michigan on Monday.

Demonstrators blocked traffic on the Ambassador Bridge that links Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor, Ontario, preventing other motorists from passing.

The protests caused traffic delays on both sides of the border, with authorities telling locals to avoid the bridge and use the tunnel instead.

It comes after Ottowa mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency to help deal with the unprecedented protests, which started as a “Freedom Convoy” against a vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers and has now continued for 11 days solid.

Downtown Ottowa has been gridlocked by protesters, some of whom waved Confederate or Nazi flags or said they wanted to dissolve Canada’s government. Canadian police have claimed that the well-organised blockade is partly funded by sympathisers in the US.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, who is isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, relocated with his family to an undisclosed government safe house last week due to security fears.

"There is high potential for traffic congestion along Huron Church Road again today," said Windsor Police on Monday morning. "Anticipate travel delays. Officers will be in the area to address traffic issues. Avoid the area or find alternate route, if possible."

Hours later, the force said that the Ambassador Bridge exit onto Huron Church Road was "temporarily interrupted", and that still appeared to be the case as of 11pm Eastern Time.