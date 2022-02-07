Canada truckers - live: Ottawa mayor declares emergency as police threaten arrests over giving convoy fuel
The mayor of Ottawa has declared a state of emergency as protesters in trucks opposed to Covid-19 restrictions continue to paralyse the centre of the Canadian capital.
Thousands of truckers descended on Ottawa for the second weekend, joining a hundred who remained for more than a week. Residents are furious at the nonstop blaring of horns, traffic disruption and harassment and fear no end is in sight after the police chief called it a “siege” that he could not manage.
The “freedom truck convoy” has attracted support from many US Republicans including former President Donald Trump, who called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a “far left lunatic” who has "destroyed Canada with insane Covid mandates.”
After crowdfunding site GoFundMe said it would refund or redirect to charities the vast majority of the millions raised by demonstrators protesting in the Canadian capital, prominent US Republicans including Florida governor Ron DeSantis complained.
But GoFundMe had already changed its mind and said it would be issuing refunds to all. The site said it cut off funding for the organizers because it had determined the effort violated the site’s terms of service due to unlawful activity.
The fundraising effort had raised about C$10 million (US$7.8 million).
Former ambassador chastises ‘radical US politicians’ for involving themselves
Bruce Heyman, a former US ambassador under President Barack Obama, tweeted: “Canada US relations used to be mainly about solving technical issues. Today Canada is unfortunately experiencing radical US politicians involving themselves in Canadian domestic issues. Trump and his followers are a threat not just to the US but to all democracies.”
He added: “under no circumstances should any group in the USA fund disruptive activities in Canada. Period. Full stop.”
State of emergency declared as Ottawa ‘siege’ continues
The mayor of Canada’s capital declared a state of emergency on Sunday and a former US ambassador to the country said groups in the US must stop interfering in the domestic affairs of America’s neighbor as protesters opposed to Covid-19 restrictions continued to paralyse Ottawa’s downtown.
Mayor Jim Watson said the declaration highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government. It gives the city some additional powers around procurement and how it delivers services, which could help purchase equipment required by frontline workers and first responders.
Thousands of protesters descended in Ottawa again at the weekend, joining a hundred who remained since last weekend.
Residents of Ottawa are furious at the nonstop blaring of horns, traffic disruption and harassment and fear no end is in sight after the police chief called it a “siege” that he could not manage.
