A suspected gunman who opened fire in a Fred Meyer grocery store in Washington state has been arrested.

Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, was apprehended by police 150 miles from where the shooting took place, and authorities said he will be booked on a murder charge over the death of Instacart shopper Justin Krumbah, 38.

Krumbah was one of two people shot by the gunman as he opened fire in the store on Monday, with the second victim in a critical condition.

A Fred Meyer spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our Fred Meyer store located on 101 Wellsian Way in Richland, Washington.

“The entire Fred Meyer family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to all affected individuals and families during this difficult time.

“We are cooperating with local law enforcement who have secured the store and parking lot. The store will remain closed while the police investigation continues, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates.”

