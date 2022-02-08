Washington shooting: Suspected gunman who opened fire in Fred Meyer store arrested 150 miles away
A suspected gunman who opened fire in a Fred Meyer grocery store in Washington state has been arrested.
Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, was apprehended by police 150 miles from where the shooting took place, and authorities said he will be booked on a murder charge over the death of Instacart shopper Justin Krumbah, 38.
Krumbah was one of two people shot by the gunman as he opened fire in the store on Monday, with the second victim in a critical condition.
A Fred Meyer spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our Fred Meyer store located on 101 Wellsian Way in Richland, Washington.
“The entire Fred Meyer family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to all affected individuals and families during this difficult time.
“We are cooperating with local law enforcement who have secured the store and parking lot. The store will remain closed while the police investigation continues, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates.”
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.