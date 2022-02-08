✕ Close Fred Meyer shooting: Worker critical and one dead in Washington

Richland police have arrested the suspect they believe to be behind the multiple person shooting at a Fred Meyer in Richland, Washington.

Early on Monday morning, one person was killed and another, a Fred Meyer employee, was injured in the shooting.

Eyewitnesses claim to have heard as many as a dozen shots.

In a Facebook post the police said: “39-year-old Aaron Christopher Kelly has been taken into custody without incident.”

“Kelly was arrested on Interstate 90 between Sprague and the City of Spokane.”

Earlier, police identified the man killed in the shooting as 38-year-old Justin Krumbah.