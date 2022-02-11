Canadian truckers staging a protest against Covid-19 restrictions on the Ambassador Bridge between Ontario and Michigan have agreed to open one lane of traffic after a four-day blockade.

CBC News captured footage showing truckers slowly moving their vehicles out of one of the north-bound exit lanes on Friday morning.

The development comes just hours before an Ontario court is slated to take up a request for an injunction to permanently end the blockade.

The injunction was put forward by auto-industry leaders and backed by the City of Windsor on the north side of the bridge that leads into Detroit.

Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz, who will rule on the injunction, issued directives to the city on Thursday to ensure it was seen by protest organisers.

The Ambassador Bridge is the busiest US-Canadian border crossing, carrying 25 per cent of all trade between the two countries, and the effects of the blockade there were felt rapidly.

Several automakers have been forced to scale back production as the protests disrupted supply chains, including Ford, General Motors, Toyota and Honda.

Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer urged Canadian authorities to quickly resolve the standoff, saying: “It’s hitting paychecks and production lines. That is unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s administration called for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to use federal powers to end the demonstrations on Thursday.

The White House said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke with their Canadian counterparts and urged them to help resolve the standoff.

Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Royal Canadian Mounted Police reinforcements are being sent to Windsor, Ottawa and Coutts, Alberta where another border blockade is happening.

Mr Trudeau met virtually with leaders of Canada’s opposition late Thursday and said he spoke with Windsor’s mayor. Trudeau’s office said there is a willingness to “respond with whatever it takes” to end the blockades.

Associated Press contributed to this report