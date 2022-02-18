Canada trucker protest - live: Convoy organiser arrested as police take action on defiant Ottawa occupation
Police promise action soon on Day 21 of protest as prospect of fourth weekend of demonstrations looms
Protesters are digging in as Ottawa police begin to roll out a plan to end the trucker protest occupation that has clogged the centre of the Canadian capital for almost three weeks. Interim police chief Steve Bell says if they want to leave peacefully, now is the time and they will be given a secure route out of the city.
“If they do not peacefully leave, we have plans, strategies and tactics to get them to leave,” he told reporters, saying that action is “imminent”. Protest organiser Chris Barber was spotted being taken into police custody.
A secure zone with 100 check points is in the process of being set up and only residents, businesses, and people with legitimate reasons to be there will be allowed in. The plan is to stop a weekend influx of demonstrators coming for a fourth time.
Under the Emergencies Act invoked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, law enforcement officials have the ability to arrest people for obstruction of roadways and disruptive behaviour within a no-go exclusion zone. Authorities also have the power to seize vehicles and freeze bank accounts.
On Wednesday, leaflets were handed out to the occupants of vehicles parked in the area around parliament warning them to go or face criminal charges. A ban on the use of airhorns has been extended for 60 days. On Thursday morning there were no signs of the convoy moving on and further warnings were issued.
A row has also erupted over the naming of donors to the Canadian trucker protest, with both Fox News host Tucker Carlson and US Democratic representative Ilhan Omar accusing the media of inciting violence by making public the names of people who donated to the protesters.
Police officers face probe for support of Coutts border crossing truck blockade
Two police officers in Alberta, have been placed on administrative leave for making public statements praising the “freedom convoys”.
The pair also travelled to the protest that was blocking access to the border crossing to the US at Coutts, Alberta, CTV reports.
Canadian police officers placed on leave for support of Coutts border blockade
Both officers spoke at US border blockade in Alberta after one posted viral video
Will it rain pillows on the protesters?
Given there’s a snowstorm starting across a swathe of Ontario, Mike Lindell’s promise to deliver pillows by parachute into the middle of Ottawa seems even less likely than before.
Andrew Naughtie reports.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell plans to deliver pillows to truckers via parachute
MyPillow CEO saw a shipment of merchandise turned away at the Canadian border because crew transporting it were unvaccinated
Why Canadian truckers drove cross-country to protest vaccine mandates
Joe Sommerlad explains why, where and when the Canadian trucker protests began.
Why Canadian truckers are driving cross-country to protest vaccine mandates
Lorry drivers dimissed as ‘small fringe minority’ by Justin Trudeau undertake epic journey to demonstrate against loss of federal exemption from inoculation rules
Elon Musk tweet and deletes meme comparing Trudeau to Hitler
Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk shared a meme comparing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler on Thursday.
Mr Musk shared an image of the former German dictator overlaid with text that read, “stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget”.
The image was shared by the CEO in response to an article from cryptocurrency news site CoinDesk detailing Mr Trudeau’s order sanctioning crypto wallets associated with the trucker protests that have ensnared Canada’s economy as well as the capital city of Ottawa. It was deleted by Mr Musk by mid-afternoon on Thursday.
Elon Musk tweets then deletes meme comparing Canada’s Trudeau to Hitler
Rage at Trudeau for ending trucker protest intensifies
Predicted snowstorm begins
The predicted snowstorm has begun as one truck was seen departing Wellington Street.
The bouncy castle has also had to be deflated.
Police setting up secure zone across most of downtown
Ottawa secure zone stretches across Centretown and the Golden Triangle from Bronson to the canal and from Queensway to Parliament.
Protest organiser taken into custody
Trucker convoy protest organiser Chris Barber has been seen being taken into police custody on Ottawa’s Albert Street.
Reports are coming in of other sporadic arrests in downtown, but no concerted police action yet.
Increased police presence already noted in downtown Ottawa
Canadian premiers, US governors ask Biden and Trudeau for trucker vaccination exemption at border
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and 16 Republican Governors from the US have signed a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden calling on the leaders to exempt truck drivers from vaccination and quarantine policies at the Canada-US border.
The letter was sent Wednesday morning, according to CBC News.
“We are writing to request that you immediately reinstate the vaccine and quarantine exemptions available to cross-border truck drivers. We understand the vital importance of vaccines in the fight against Covid-19 and continue to encourage eligible individuals to get vaccinated,” it said.
The letter was signed by a mix of US governors, some from border states like Montana, North Dakota and Alaska, and some from southern states like Mississippi, Georgia and Alabama.
The letter said the decision to end the exemption for truck drivers on 15 January came at the worst time.
The policy requires truck drivers to be fully vaccinated or face a two-week quarantine and pre-arrival molecular test for Covid-19 before crossing into Canada. The US requires truckers to be vaccinated.
The signatories of the letter says that the policy has had “demonstrably negative impacts on the North American supply chain, cost of living, and access to essential products”.
“Transportation associations have informed us that the lack of exemptions will force thousands of drivers out of the trucking industry, which is already facing a significant workforce shortage,” the letter said.
The letter did not mention the trucker occupation in downtown Ottawa, nor the various border blockades in different provinces, which have ended.
The Canadian Trucking Alliance says the vast majority of truck drivers are fully vaccinated in line with the rest of the general public in Canada, which stands at approximately 83 per cent of the population.
Action ‘imminent’ says Bell
