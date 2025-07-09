Most Canadians now see US as ‘greatest threat’ to their country, survey reveals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Most Canadians now see the United States as the “greatest threat” to their country, a survey has revealed.

The Pew Research Center found 59 percent of Canadians think the U.S. is their country's greatest threat, above Russia, North Korea and Iran. But 55 percent of Canadians view the U.S as their country’s “most important ally.”

The data was collected from January 8 to April 26 and the poll surveyed 28,333 people in 25 nations around the world.

President Donald Trump imposed 25 percent tariffs on Canada in February and has suggested making Canada the “51st State” since before he took office.

A majority of Mexicans, 68 percent, also see the U.S. as their country’s greatest threat, while 37 percent see it as their country’s most important ally.

Trump railed against both Mexico and Canada when he was president-elect, claiming the two countries had allowed thousands of people to enter the U.S. illegally and sparking a tariff war.

A significant number of people from Indonesia, 40 percent, South Africa, 35 percent, and Turkey, 30 percent, also see the U.S. as the greatest global threat to their countries.

But there are several countries whose people, for the most part, see the U.S. as a crucial ally.

An overwhelming majority of Israelis, 95 percent, South Koreans, 89 percent, and Japanese people, 78 percent, see the U.S. as their country’s most important ally.

In Europe, 51 percent of people from the United Kingdom, 43 percent of Polish people and 42 percent of Italians also see the U.S. as their country’s most important ally.

Two of America’s biggest adversaries, Russia and China, are also seen as a critical threat around the world.

Russia is seen as the greatest threat to Poland by 81 percent of its population, to Sweden by 77 percent of its population and to Germany by 59 percent of its population.

A total of 52 percent of Australians, 53 percent of Japanese people and 42 percent of Americans see China as the greatest threat to their country.