Trump calls Canada a 'great place' - as he imposes aggressive 25 percent tariff

Donald Trump called Canada a “great place” as he imposed a 25 percent tariff on imports from the country.

The president had been threatening the tariffs to boost domestic manufacturing and raise revenues for the federal government.

The executive order came into effect on Saturday (1 February).

The president said: “As you know, we have about a $200 billion deficit with with Canada getting close to $200 billion. They've treated us very unfairly. And I say, why should we be subsidizing Canada? They, you know, are wonderful. I have so many friends in Canada. It's a great place.”