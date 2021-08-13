Canada to require Covid vaccinations on all public transport
‘We need to reach as many Canadians as we possibly can,’ says Transport Minister Omar Alghabra
Nathan Place
Friday 13 August 2021 18:29 comments
New York
Canada’s government has announced it will require Covid-19 vaccinations for anyone boarding a commercial plane, inter-province train, or cruise ship.
“We need to reach as many Canadians as we possibly can,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Friday.
The country will also require the shots for all public servants.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies