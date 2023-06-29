Watch live: White House surrounded by smoky sky as Canada wildfires continue to rage
Watch live as smoke from wildfires in Canada envelopes the White House in the early hours of Thursday, 29 June.
Air quality warnings have been issued in Washington, DC, and 16 other states as Canada’s worst-ever wildfires continue to burn.
As of Wednesday, at least 30 new wildfires broke out in Canadian forests in the last day, the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center said.
This brings the total number of wildfires burning across the country to around 500, with half burning out of control.
The National Weather Service confirmed that air quality advisories and alerts stretched from the Upper Mississippi Valley, through the Mid-West, Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and into the Mid-Atlantic.
It comes as New York City officials issued warnings that the smoke that blanketed the city from the wildfires earlier in June is set to return.
