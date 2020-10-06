Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Canadian Thanksgiving: What is the national holiday and how is it different to American version?

Google Doodle marks the annual holiday

Tom Parfitt
Monday 08 October 2018 13:01
Comments
Google's 20th Birthday

Google is celebrating Canadian Thanksgiving with a special Doodle today. To mark the annual holiday, which has been observed since 1879, the search engine commissioned an illustration depicting maple leaves, squashes, a turkey and a pumpkin.

What is Canadian Thanksgiving?

Canadian Thanksgiving, known as ‘Action de Grace’ in French, is an annual holiday in the North American country. The celebration, which was inspired by the European tradition of harvest festivals, is usually marked by families gathering to feast on food such as turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie.

The day is also a big occasion for sports fans, with millions of people watching Canadian Football League games on television.

The best Google Doodles

Show all 50

When is Canadian Thanksgiving?

Canadian Thanksgiving takes place on the second Monday of October every year, meaning Canadians have a three-day weekend to relax with their friends and family. This year’s celebration is being marked today.

How is Canadian Thanksgiving different from American Thanksgiving?

Canadian Thanksgiving takes place nearly eight weeks before American Thanksgiving, with its US counterpart falling on the fourth Thursday of November. The Canadian celebration is less commercialised than American Thanksgiving, as there no major shopping sales such as Black Friday.

Some Canadians do not even observe the event, because it is only an optional holiday in the nation’s Atlantic provinces of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in