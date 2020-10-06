Canadian Thanksgiving: What is the national holiday and how is it different to American version?
Google Doodle marks the annual holiday
Google is celebrating Canadian Thanksgiving with a special Doodle today. To mark the annual holiday, which has been observed since 1879, the search engine commissioned an illustration depicting maple leaves, squashes, a turkey and a pumpkin.
What is Canadian Thanksgiving?
Canadian Thanksgiving, known as ‘Action de Grace’ in French, is an annual holiday in the North American country. The celebration, which was inspired by the European tradition of harvest festivals, is usually marked by families gathering to feast on food such as turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie.
The day is also a big occasion for sports fans, with millions of people watching Canadian Football League games on television.
When is Canadian Thanksgiving?
Canadian Thanksgiving takes place on the second Monday of October every year, meaning Canadians have a three-day weekend to relax with their friends and family. This year’s celebration is being marked today.
How is Canadian Thanksgiving different from American Thanksgiving?
Canadian Thanksgiving takes place nearly eight weeks before American Thanksgiving, with its US counterpart falling on the fourth Thursday of November. The Canadian celebration is less commercialised than American Thanksgiving, as there no major shopping sales such as Black Friday.
Some Canadians do not even observe the event, because it is only an optional holiday in the nation’s Atlantic provinces of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island.
