Cyber Monday is here, meaning this may be your last chance to bag a bargain before Christmas. While we’ve already seen some great deals over the past couple of weeks from Amazon, Argos, Very, Superdrug, John Lewis and Partners and Cult Beauty, to name only a few, the sale is not over yet.

Thankfully our expert team at IndyBest are still here covering all the best offers, so your Cyber Monday shopping can end on a high. If you’re yet to get in on the big sale bonanza, it’s not too late.

So far we’ve seen great discounts on laptops, TVs, smartphones, Apple products, gaming equipment and ereaders, plus much, much more.

But there’s every chance that some of the best deals are still yet to come. To help you stay up to date with all the most exciting deals, we’ve compiled all the ones worth knowing about from the rest of our guides into this one here – think of it as the crème de la crème of the sale.

Apple AirPods pro: Was £239, now £185, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Apple AirPods pro are pretty pricey but, thanks to Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, you can snap them up for a fraction of the cost. In our review of the earbuds, our tester said they “are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in”. Retaining a similar design to the original AirPods (was £119, now £116, Amazon.co.uk), they feature Apple’s signature glossy white finish but come with three different sized silicone eartips, so you can find the perfect fit for you. As for the noise quality, our tester added that “it’s a sound topped by few rivals,” with an impressive active noise-cancelling function that shuts out ambient noise. Check out our guide to the best Apple Cyber Monday deals, where you’ll find savings on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and more.

Star wars AT-AT: £699.99 with free lightsaber, Lego.com

(Lego)

Star Wars fans of all ages won’t want to miss out on this faithful rendition of the AT-AT, which starred in the iconic scene from The Empire Strikes Back and currently comes witha free Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber worth £21.99. Featuring posable legs and head, nine members of the Star Wars gang are included, including Skywalker (who hangs from a cable, just like in the film) and General Veers, while other highlights include rotating cannons, a bomb-drop hatch and a fully posable cockpit. With a whopping 6,785 pieces and measuring at 63cm high, it’ll be sure to keep you busy on Christmas Day (and beyond) and makes for a beautiful display item when you’re not playing with it.

Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish with lid: Was £250, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

A casserole dish is a must when it comes to creating hearty meals throughout the winter and now you can snap one up from leading brand Le Creuset for less. This dish has a 4.2l capacity, which means it holds enough food to serve four to five people, and can be used for a whole host of meals including pasta, soups and curries. While we haven’t tested this one, a similar dish from Le Creuset won the top spot in our round-up of the best casserole dishes, with our tester calling it “the casserole dish of dreams”. Complete your kitchen set up with our guide to the best Cyber Monday home appliance deals to shop right now.

Dyson V11 absolute cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £599.99, now £439.99, Argos.co.uk

(Currys)

As well as fans and hair-styling tools, Dyson is renowned for its vacuums – but they don’t come cheap. Luckily for us, Argos has slashed the price on the V11 absolute model by £160 in its Cyber Monday sale. The appliance came out on top over the Dyson V7 model in our head-to-head review, with our tester saying it “is the best cordless vacuum we’ve tried and moreover, is quite unlike anything else on the market”. They added: “It lasts longer on a single run, is more automated and has more features… In short, the V11 is the crème-de-la-crème of cordless vacs.” It’s a no brainer really.

Jovs venus pro: Was £319, now £250, Currentbody.com

(Current Body)

No longer reserved for expensive salons, laser hair removal has gone mainstream as the booming at-home device market became even more popular during the pandemic. The Jovs venus pro IPL machine is one of the most advanced tools you can buy, allowing you to remove hair safely and (almost) painlessly from the comfort of your own home. Unlike other IPL machines on the market, this is the first device of its kind to remove unwanted hair and treat signs of skin ageing too – so you are getting even more bang for your buck. This product even snagged the best buy in our round-up of the best IPL and laser hair-removal machines, with our tester giving it “top marks” saying: “this two-in-one instrument is, without doubt, a practical and efficient investment to your beauty routine”.

Ninja foodi 7.5l multi pressure cooker air fryer dehydrator: Was £229.99, now £178.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Steam, saute, grill, bake – is there anything this nifty appliance can’t do? Landing a spot in our best pressure cookers edit, our tester was wowed by its baking function, and appreciated how easy the pressure cooker was to use, adding: “With an easy turn dial control, LED screen and countdown timer, it was a cinch to produce a melt-in-the-mouth beef casserole in half an hour.” They did note that the price was a little steep, but with £51 off right now, the Argos Cyber Monday sale has seen to that.

Ring wired video doorbell: Was £49, now £34, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This is the cheapest Amazon’s smart doorbell has ever been, and while it’s the entry-level model, it packs in all of the most important features you would expect. It can be hardwired into your existing doorbell’s electrics, or into a socket. It alerts you to visitors as they approach your door and allows you to see and speak to them live through your smartphone or home smart display, no matter where in the world you might be. You can also subscribe to Ring Protect for more features, such as rolling recordings stored in the cloud.

Timberland Radford six inch boot for men in yellow: Was £170, now £119, Timberland.co.uk

(Timberland.co.uk)

Spotted on the likes of Kanye West, Cara Delevigne, Drake, J Lo and a whole host of other A-listers, Timberland has well and truly cemented itself within the cool kid scene. And now Cyber Monday is here, it’s the best time to save. With a great 30 per cent off these classic yellow waterproof boots, it will be hard to find a sturdier pair this winter. So, whether you’re a builder, baker or candlestick maker, this could be one for you.

Google nest mini, 2nd gen, charcoal: Was £49, now £18, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

When we tested this dinky smart speaker – which happens to be Google’s smallest smart device – it did not disappoint. Lightweight and fitting in the palm of our tester’s hand, it’s a direct rival to Amazon’s echo dot. Our reviewer added: “It’s a great bit of kit, with a sound that comfortably outperforms its size and microphones that cope with most situations with ease, with the vital feature of offering the best voice assistant on the market.” Now on sale with an incredible 63 per cent off, we’d recommend adding it to your cart sharpish.

Apple iPad pro, 2021, 256GB: Was £849, now £799, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

If you’re looking for a new tablet, then Apple’s latest 2021 iPad pro has just gone on sale at Currys, beating Amazon’s previous Black Friday price cut. It’s powered by the same M1 chip that’s found in the new MacBook pro and there’s a liquid retina XDR screen, a Thunderbolt port, Face ID and some new rear and front-facing cameras. “The new iPad is not only the fastest and most powerful tablet you’ll come across, but it also outdoes most laptops,” our tester said in their review of the device. “The pro has the best of everything Apple makes.”

M&S light up your Christmas hamper: Was £72, now £57.60, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks & Spencer)

If you’re not feeling the Christmas spirit just yet, wait until you get your hands on M&S’s decadent Christmas hamper, which now has 20 per cent off this Cyber Monday. You not only get the sumptuous spiced sugar plum gin liqueur in the fancy snow globe, with a hand-made glass tumbler to enjoy it in, but a light-up candle, a light-up cushion and, of course, a light-up bauble as well. The supermarket’s snow globes are in huge demand, and this is the first offer we’ve seen from M&S that includes one, so snap it up fast.

Peloton bike plus: Was £2,295, now £1,995, Onepeloton.co.uk

(Peloton)

With a £300 deduction for Cyber Monday, this is a deal you really won’t want to miss. If the whopping saving isn’t reason enough to take the plunge, the Peloton bike+ featured in our review of the best exercise bikes with our writer noting that the size of the screen has been increased from the predecessor, “so you can feel more involved in whatever class you’ve decided on”. The brand has also “boosted the surround sound with a quality soundbar so you can be screamed at (sorry, motivated by) the instructors with ear munching volume and clarity”. The classes are where Peloton bikes really do stand out from the rest, they’re high in quality and intensity, and the upbeat instructors provide the perfect amount of motivation needed.

Shark anti hair wrap flexology IZ201UK cordless vacuum cleaner, orange: Was £349, now £179.99, Currys.co.uk

(currys.co.uk)

Tired of annoying wires cramping your style? A cordless vacuum is the way to go. Now just £179.99, this model survives for a whole 40 minutes on a full charge, and prevents dust and allergens from being released into the air while you clean – a real plus for allergy sufferers. Here at IndyBest, Shark vacuums are already a firm favourite, with one of its cordless offerings landing top spot in our cordless vacuum cleaners edit. Our tester was particularly impressed by the similar model’s anti-hair wrap function, adding that the vacuum emptied and charged easily too – dubbing it a “well-priced machine with some brilliant features.”

Apple AirPods 3rd gen: Was £169, now £159, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

(Apple)

The third generation AirPods might lack some of the features of the AirPods pro, such as active noise cancellation, but they strike the perfect balance between comfort, function and audio quality. In our AirPods 3 review, our tester said they were “a very big step up from the second-generation model. The improved audio is noticeable, especially with spatial audio and the new shape.” The third generation AirPods are rarely on sale, if ever, so grab this £10 discount while you can.

Radley upper street medium zip-top multiway bag, ash grey: Was £159, now £79, Radley.co.uk

(Radley)

Epitomising cutesy-chic, it’s no secret that with its classic dog design, Radley has become well-established in the women’s accessories scene. And right now you can now snap up this minimalist design for just £79. In an endlessly versatile ash grey colourway, the soft grain leather features a magnetic pocket – which has handy slots for stashing your cards – an internal zipped pocket and a cross-body strap for a more casual look. Timeless elegance for a fantastic price.

Eve premium hybrid mattress, UK double: Was £978, now £782, Evesleep.co.uk

(Eve Sleep)

“The Eve premium hybrid is our favourite of the new generation bed-in-a-box options,” noted our writer in our review of the best mattresses. It performed so well that it took the top spot in our guide, with our tester adding that they “noticed a more luxurious feel” with this bed than with the others they tested. The durability is “outstanding”, so it should last you longer than other mattresses, and “it also gets 10 out of 10 from us on breathability, comfort and support, being just slightly firmer than medium”. It really is “a brilliant all-rounder”.

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven: Was £249, now £199.20, Ooni.com

(Ooni.com)

Few things are more satisfying than homemade pizza – but for most of us, the closest we get is heating up a good old supermarket ready-made one. While there’s nothing wrong with that – who doesn’t love a dough ball? – you just can’t beat a wood-fired hand stretched dough. And here to make this dream a reality is Ooni, pizza oven extraordinaire, with 20 per cent off this wood pellet pizza oven. We even named it best for no-hassle pizza in our best pizza-oven review.

Apple AirPods max: Was £549, now £429, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

In the market for some new over-ear headphones? Apple’s AirPods max are some of the best around, especially for iPhone users. But they’re not cheap, and they’re rarely ever on sale... until now. Amazon is currently offering a 22 per cent saving for Cyber Monday. Our writer praised the spatial audio feature in their review of the best wireless headphones: “The sound of your favourite tunes coming from all directions around your head is absolutely mind-blowing, and it will make you fall in love with your favourite songs all over again, giving you a new perspective on what you’re listening to.”

Philips wake-up light alarm clock: Was £140, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re not a morning person, then the solution is to invest in a sunrise alarm clock. And we’ve got just the one for you. This one has previously featured in our review of the best light-up alarm clocks, where our writer praised the gadget’s ability to mimic a holiday-worthy sunrise. There are 20 brightness settings, different natural sound choices, and an FM radio setting. If that’s not enough to persuade you, the brand is clearly one you can trust as a similar model took a spot in this year’s round-up too. Snap this up now and say goodbye to those groggy mornings.

Ghd gold hair straightener: Was £149, now £119, Ghdhair.com

(IndyBest)

Voted as the best tool for straightening and curling in our best ghd straighteners round-up, the gold straighteners heat to a maximum of 185C, which the brand says is the optimum temperature for styling without frazzling locks. In our review, the tester said this tool is a “versatile option, as not only does it create a straight and glossy finish in minutes, we also found these slightly easier to create texture with”. “Whether you’re looking for loose waves or glamorous bouncy curls, the curved design of the barrel and edges of the plate made quick and easy work of it,” they added.

Apple AirPods 2nd gen: Was £119, now £99, Currys.co.uk

(Apple)

The second generation AirPods are on sale for under £100 at Currys this Cyber Monday. In our review of the buds, our writer said that “the second-generation versions are a fantastic pair of entry-level earbuds that are comfortable to wear and extremely convenient”. The in-ear white plastic tips have a one-size-fits-all design. This might not suit everyone, but our writer found that the buds “fitted comfortably and securely” in their ears, “even when running and in the gym”. With a saving of £20, there has never been a better time to buy a pair.

Amazon Echo, 4th gen: Was £89.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

One of Amazon’s bestselling home devices, this smart speaker currently has nearly 40 per cent off for Cyber Monday. Promising crisp vocals and balanced bass, you can use it to listen to music and the radio while also controlling your entertainment by asking it to play tunes, podcasts and audiobooks from streaming services such as Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music. The device earned a spot in our round-up of the best smart speakers, with our reviewer saying Alexa is “easy to set up, simple to navigate and the speakers themselves are of a high quality”.

Sonos beam soundbar, gen 2: Was £449, now £399, Johnlewis.com

(Johnlewis.co.uk)

Sonos speakers are rarely ever on sale, and that’s especially true for products as new as the company’s second-generation beam soundbar, which has only been out for a few months now. But John Lewis & Partners has taken a whole £50 off the usual asking price. The gen 2 Sonos beam is a compact soundbar that has Dolby Atmos integration, giving you a three-dimensional audio experience, meaning you can hear sound from all around you. The first-gen made it onto our guide of the best soundbars, with the second-generation model promising even more smarts.

Apple iPhone 13 pro: Was £71 per month, now £35.50 per month, Three.co.uk

(Apple)

Three is offering the latest iPhone at half price for the first six months of a contract. While there is an upfront cost of £69 on the 128GB pro model, you still get unlimited texts, calls and fast 5G data. Plus, you’ll also receive a £100 gift voucher to spend at Amazon. Our iPhone 13 pro review praised the new camera, saying “the swathe of photographic improvements alone are worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors.”

Samsung QE32LS03TCUXXU the frame 32in QLED smart TV: Was £599, now £341.10, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Exclusive to Samsung, the frame is designed to blend into the background when not in use and looks at its absolute best when mounted flush to a wall, preferably with some clever wire-disguising. It uses light sensors to detect ambient conditions and gently adjusts the brightness and temperature of the artwork displayed on screen to create the impression of a painting. Per pixel QLED lighting means the screen can be completely black in a dark room, enhancing the illusion when the TV is off and creating impressive, immersive contrast when used for watching TV and movies.

Delonghi dinamica ECAM 350.55 bean to cup coffee machine: Was £1,200, now £569, Currys.co.uk

(De'Longhi )

Bean-to-cup machines often produce excellent, fresh results, as the coffee is ground directly before brewing. This is a fantastic half-price discount on an established brand – we rated the larger version of this very machine the best for pots of coffee in our best bean-to-cup coffee machine round-up, as there are presets for making bulk batches. This example features one-touch making, a number of different strength options and a generous water-tank capacity of 1.8l.

JVC TH-D227BA 2.0 compact sound bar: Was £49.99, now £34.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys )

Upgrade your home entertainment set-up with this JVC sound bar, currently reduced by 30 per cent in Currys’s Cyber Monday sale. The compact design is compatible for TVs 17in and over and it features a pair of built-in full-range speakers (15W) to give you quality stereo sound. Bluetooth connectivity means you can not only stream sound from your TV, but also your phone, tablet or other smart devices.

Ugg oh yeah slide: Was £80, now £63.99, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

Shoes don’t get much more comfier than Uggs, especially in slipper form, and you can save more than 20 per cent right now on this pair of oh yeah slides as part of the brand’s huge Cyber Monday sale. The very similar fluff yeah slides earned a spot in our round-up of the best slippers, where our reviewer said: “Although a little over the top, we were obsessed from the moment we put them on, and they instantly put a smile on our face every time we wore them thereafter.” They also lauded them as “undeniably soft and cosy”, and, thanks to the elasticated band, there’s “no sliding around”.

Glossier the makeup set: Was £43, now £28, Glossier.com

(Glossier)

Glossier has long been the “cool girl” of the beauty world, championing fresh-faced make-up. Now with £15 off, whether you are new to the brand (where have you been?) or a die-hard fan, you’ll want to jump at this Cyber Monday deal. Featuring its famous lash slick mascara, cloud paint gel blush and, of course, it’s signature boy brow, Glossier had compiled its best products for a natural, everyday look in this bundle.

Fitbit versa 2 with Amazon Alexa: Was £159, now £99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

A cult favourite among gym-goers, runners, and cyclists, Fitbit is a go-to brand for fitness trackers, and Currys is currently offering a saving of £60 on the versa 2 device. When our writer reviewed the wearable for our round-up of the best fitness trackers, they praised it as a great alternative to the Apple Watch if you don’t have an iPhone. “It works similarly to the Fitbit charge 3, including a similar range of workouts, but has a large, colour screen,” they said, adding that the “sleep tracking is more detailed, recognising REM sleep as well as light and deep.” Want to know more about Fitbit’s Cyber Monday offers? Check out our guide to the brand’s best deals.

GoPro hero10 black action camera: Was £479.99, now £429.99, Amazon.co.uk

(GoPro)

GoPro creates the world’s best action cameras. Compact, light and capable of surviving falls from aeroplanes, they record super-smooth and stabilized footage in the harshest, wettest, coldest, hottest and bumpiest conditions. The hero10 is the camera of choice for extreme sports enthusiasts and adventurous tourists alike, but they also make excellent helmet cams for bikers who want to capture the road around them in perfect detail. We featured the previous version in our round-up of the best action cameras, where our writer said that the 5K footage was the "real selling point", and that the "addition of a front-facing screen without needing to buy additional extras adds to the camera’s value”.

Tefal actifry genius+ FZ773840 air fryer: Was £220, now £99, Currys.co.uk

(Tefal)

Cook up a storm in the kitchen with this air fryer that featured in our review of the best. Owing to its nifty features, including a self-stirring paddle, preset functions and automatic temperature adjustments, “you’re in air-fryer heaven” here. As for its cooking performance, all you have to do is “bung in your chopped up raw potatoes with a tiny amount of oil”, and you’ll “return later to faultless, evenly cooked fries”. A must-have appliance for any foodies among us.

Oral-B pro 3 3000 black electric crossaction ultrathin toothbrush: Was £90, now £40, Boots.com

(Oral-B)

In the market for a new electric toothbrush? You can save a whopping £50 on this one from the pros at Oral-B, which has lots of impressive features that make cleaning your gnashers a breeze. Not only does it have pressure control that visibly alerts you if you brush too hard, but it also features three different brushing modes – daily clean, whitening and sensitive – and a battery that lasts more than two weeks with just one charge. While we haven’t tested this exact one, a number of Oral-B models featured in our guide to the best electric toothbrushes, so you can be confident that you’re buying from a quality brand. For deals on eletric toothbrushes, hair tools and more, check out our guide to the best Cyber Monday beauty deals.

Clinique’s best bits skincare and makeup gift set: Was £90, now £45, Johnlewis.com

(Clinique)

For Clinique fans, this is a real treasure trove. Whether you’re gifting it to a friend or refreshing your own collection, it’s packed with seven skincare and make-up products that are suitable for all skin types, so it’s sure to impress. The contents feature the brand’s take the day off cleansing balm, touted for removing even the most stubborn make-up, while there’s also a full-size high impact mascara for adding some oomph to your look and a moisture surge lip hydro-plump. And with 50 per cent off right now, it’s a no brainer.

Theragun elite therapy massager: Was £375, now £279, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Say goodbye to sore muscles with the Theragun elite, which currently has 25 per cent off. Featuring in our guide to the best massage guns, our tester said the tool is an “ideal top-end device” as it uses an app to guide you through your recovery routine and controls the device’s speed for you. “The unique closed grip means that you can handle it with confidence, and reach difficult spots on your back too,” they said. “It has five speeds, a long-lasting battery, excellent attachments and a quiet motor all of which add up to make it a luxury pick.”

When is Cyber Monday 2021?

Cyber Monday has started. It always falls on the Monday following the Black Friday weekend.

Traditionally it has always been exclusively online, and especially so in 2020 due to the pandemic – the UK was mostly under lockdown, with non-essential shops remaining shut throughout November.

Cyber Monday is your last chance to bag a bargain before Christmas, and there’s often a broad range of retailers that slash prices across smart TVs, laptops, fashion, mattresses and more.

