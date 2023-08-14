Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A desperate search is currently under way for four divers who went missing off the coast of Cape Fear during a pleasure craft trip.

The group of four men, who have not been named, set off on the pleasure craft Big Bill’s on Sunday morning to go diving around 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to the US Coast Guard.

When they failed to resurface sometime later, the alarm was raised and a huge search was launched.

At around midday, the Coast Guard said that watchstanders at its North Carolina sector received a notification from Coast Guard sector in Charleston reporting the missing divers.

The Coast Guard began searching for the missing group around 50 miles south of Cape Fear, North Carolina, with crews continuing to search throughout the night.

Multiple crafts were deployed to help in the search and rescue effort including a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew, an HC-130 Hercules aircraft crew, an HC-130 aircraft crew, a 47-foot motor lifeboat crew, and two 87-foot patrol boats.

The Coast Guard said on Sunday night that the current sea state was about two to three feet with 10-knot winds.