Dozens of vehicles submerged in Florida lake retrieved during cold case search

Police in Florida are investigating after divers from a private search company found dozens of vehicles submerged in a lake.

Investigators Ken Fleming and Doug Bishop were working on a missing persons cold case when they reported finding 32 cars submerged in a lake near Doral, west of Miami.

A video shared by the local police department shows their divers unit working along with the fire service to recover the cars from the bottom of the lake on Tuesday 8 August.

Investigators can be seen securing hooks to the sunken vehicles, which were pulled to shore by cranes.

Many of the cars are older, dating back to the 1990s, before the commercial areas near the lake were developed, according to reports.