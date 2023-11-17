Jump to content

Watch live: 63-foot Capitol Christmas tree arrives in Washington DC

Holly Patrick
Friday 17 November 2023 14:46
Comments

Watch live as the 2023 Capitol Christmas tree arrives in Washington DC on Friday, 17 November.

This year's tree is a 63-foot-tall Norway spruce from the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia.

Every year, a different national forest is selected to provide a tree to appear on the west lawn of the US Capitol building for the festive season.

Back in September, it was announced that the 2023 tree was named “wa’feem’tekwi” by the Shawnee Tribe, meaning “bright tree” in the Shawnee language and pronounced phonetically “wa thame tech we”.

When Christmas is over, the tribe will use wood from the tree at their ceremonial grounds in White Oak, Oklahoma.

The tree is expected to be lit from nightfall until 11:00pm every evening until January.

Last year's tree was a 78-foot-tall Red Spruce chosen from the National Forests of North Carolina.

