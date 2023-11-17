Watch live: 63-foot Capitol Christmas tree arrives in Washington DC

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the 2023 Capitol Christmas tree arrives in Washington DC on Friday, 17 November.

This year's tree is a 63-foot-tall Norway spruce from the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia.

Every year, a different national forest is selected to provide a tree to appear on the west lawn of the US Capitol building for the festive season.

Back in September, it was announced that the 2023 tree was named “wa’feem’tekwi” by the Shawnee Tribe, meaning “bright tree” in the Shawnee language and pronounced phonetically “wa thame tech we”.

When Christmas is over, the tribe will use wood from the tree at their ceremonial grounds in White Oak, Oklahoma.

The tree is expected to be lit from nightfall until 11:00pm every evening until January.

Last year's tree was a 78-foot-tall Red Spruce chosen from the National Forests of North Carolina.