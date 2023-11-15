Dwayne Johnson visited Capitol Hill in Washington DC on Wednesday, 15 November.

In an exclusive clip from The Independent, “The Rock” is seen posing for photos with Chuck Schumer and Dany Garcia.

The actor met with Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin in the senator’s office on military recruitment efforts, according to staff. They also discussed the XFL, a football league partially owned by Johnson.

The US Capitol Police also shared a photo with the caption: “We talked to a potential new recruit today... and we think he will pass the fitness test.”

Film director Christopher Nolan was also spotted at the Capitol.