A cicada has been blamed for causing a car crash in Cincinnati, Ohio, after it flew into the face of a driver.

On Monday, a cicada allegedly flew through the open window of a car and hit the driver, causing a collision.

According to Cincinnati police, the driver collided with a post on Riverside Drive, along the Ohio River, and sustained minor injuries.

In a tweet, the Cincinnati Police Department shared images of the heavily damaged car along with the hashtag “Nothing good happens with a cicada”.

Cicadas are a type of jumping insect that are swarming across the Cincinnati area, as well as eastern US states. The insects are known for their loud buzzing noise, which can be as loud as a jet engine.

They are part of “Brood X”, which emerges from the ground every 17 years to mate, covering surfaces and bouncing off walls.

Cincinnati police are advising drivers to keep their windows closed for the time being, to avoid further collisions, according to reports.

Dozens of Twitter users and Ohio residents reacted to the car crash, with Lisa Cox writing: “I hate cicadas they’re horrifying! I hope the driver is OK. Keep the windows up!!”.

“Even worse, you can't sue a cicada! It's a total loss,” another Twitter user wrote.

They insects are expected to die-off in July, after they finish mating, and are not expected to emerge before 2028.