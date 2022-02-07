Teen volleyball club in deadly crash on way to tournament
A teenage girl was killed in a car crash when she was on her way to a tournament alongside her volleyball club teammates.
Venom Volleyball Club was on their way from Goodyear, Arizona to Austin, Texas when a car carrying members of the team crashed amid the icy weather in London, Texas, about 110 miles west of Austin on 3 February.
“With overwhelming pain in our hearts one of our athletes has sadly passed away,” the club wrote on a GoFundMe page organized for the victims. Two other players, one parent, and an alumnus were also injured in the crash. The club has several teams with players between seven and 17 years old.
Head Coach and Venom Volleyball Director Jimmy Gonzalez told Fox 10 Phoenix that the players and their families chose to drive to Texas after winter weather led to their flights being cancelled.
More follows...
