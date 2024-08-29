Car rolls into Pennsylvania river while couple was ‘getting busy’ on the inside

Support truly

A couple in Pennsylvania has learned the value of a parking brake after they accidentally sent their car into a nearby river during a romantic rendezvous.

The incident occurred in Philadelphia around 4:45 am on Wednesday morning. A couple had parked their vehicle in Fairmount Park on Kelly Drive, which runs next to and parallel with the Schuylkill River.

According to Philadelphia police, a man and a woman were involved in a steamy clinch inside the car's back seat when the woman accidentally kicked the car's gear shift. The car began to move and before the distracted lovers could regain control the vehicle had rolled into the river, NBC 10 reports.

Other than the embarrassment and the damage to the car, the couple escaped unharmed.

A few hours later — around 9am — police pulled the couple's 2020 Range Rover from the water.

Images captured by local reporting showed the white SUV just barely visible beneath the water's surface.

Police told the broadcaster that they do not plan to file charges against the couple.

The couple's mobile love shack wasn't the only vehicle to make a splash in the Schuylkill River this month.

Earlier this month, someone fishing at the river's edge watched as a car reversed from Kelly Drive and rolled backward into the water, Fox 29 reports.

The witness told police the car had been driving along the road when it came to a sudden stop and then began rolling backwards into the river.

After the car hit the water, they called police and rushed to the river to see if anyone needed help inside the vehicle.

Because he was fishing in waders — large, rubber overalls that allow anglers to fish directly from the water while protecting their feet, legs, and lower torsos, but which also can fill with water if the wearer gets too deep — the witness was unable to go far into the river to assist.

When police arrived, divers searched the vehicle for survivors but found the car to be completely empty. All four of the car doors were locked and a window was open, according to police.