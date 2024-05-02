Unsuspecting driver steers straight into creek as Texas swept by devastating floods

A driver steered straight into an overflowing creek as she moved through a flooded car park in Texas, dramatic footage shared to Twitter/X on Thursday, 2 May shows.

Ryan Star filmed a woman heading into a body of water in the Crystal Park Plaza parking lot in College Station.

"Watched this poor girl drive into the creek right behind our building... Good news is she's ok. This is why you always turn around, don't drown," he said.

The National Weather Service in Houston issued a flood watch on Thursday, warning of scattered to widespread showers, with periods of heavy rainfall that could result in street flooding and rises along small streams and rivers.