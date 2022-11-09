Jump to content

Three Americans found dead inside Mexico city Airbnb from carbon monoxide poisoning

The victims, Kandace Florence, and Jordan Marshall, both 28, and 33-year-old Courtez Hall had been visiting Mexico City for Dia de Los Muertos

Andrea Blanco
Wednesday 09 November 2022 19:50
Comments

Cause of death of 3 Americans found dead in Mexico City Airbnb revealed

Three Americans vacationing in Mexico have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The victims, Kandace Florence, and Jordan Marshall, both 28, and 33-year-old Courtez Hall had been visiting Mexico City for Dia de Los Muertos. Their bodies were found inside their Airbnb apartment by their host, with security guards later reporting a strong smell of gas, according to Bloomberg

Mexican authorities continue to investigate the deaths, but an autopsy determined that they died from carbon monoxide poisoning, the outlet reported.

The report also notes that Florence spoke with her boyfriend on the phone on 30 October and managed to tell him she was feeling sick before the call dropped. He then alerted the host and asked to check on the three Americans.

“We can confirm the death of three U.S. citizens in Mexico. We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death,” the Department of Justice said in a statement, per local news station WKTR.

Kandace Florence (lower right), Jordan Marshall (upper right) Courtez Hall (left)

(Supplied)

Marshall’s sister, Jasmine Marshall, said she had to deliver the tragic news to her mother on Halloween after learning about her brother’s passing on social media.

“I saw my brother’s name and I read it, and my heart sank, and the hardest thing was to break the news to my mom,” she told WKTR. “The Mexican police were not very forthcoming with information ... Also, the language barrier was incredibly difficult as well.”

The families have not received concrete answers about the circumstances that led to their loved ones’ deaths but are in touch with the US Embassy in Mexico.

Marshall’s body has already arrived in Virginia while Florence’s remains have yet to be repatriated.

Meanwhile, Hall’s mother Ceola Hal told WDSU that her son’s students in New Orleans were deeply saddened by the loss.

“My son was a joyous child,” Ms Hall told the outlet. “He loved me, he loved his family. He loved to make everyone laugh.”

She said that she was informed of Hall’s death by the US Embassy on Monday. It is unclear whether his body has been returned to the family.

“It’s been so hard,” Ms Hall told WDSU. “We tried calling back over there for the funeral homes. Because of the language barrier and stuff you cannot get anything through or really understand. I would hate to see any parents go through what I went through with my son, I didn’t expect to hear this about my son. No one expects that.”

