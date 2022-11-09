Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Casey Anthony, who was acquitted of murdering her child and dubbed as the “most hated mom in America” by media has given her first on-camera interview.

In 2011, Ms Anthony was charged with her daughter’s murder but subsequently found not guilty in a case that dominated cable news headlines and captured the imagination of the country.

Her two-year-old daughter Caylee was last seen in July 2008 and was reported missing by her family.

In December that year, the child’s skeletal remains were discovered in a blanket inside a rubbish bag close to the family home.

Ms Anthony has appeared in an official teaser for a three-part docu-series.

“Why talk to me now, when you’re not getting creative control?” she is asked in the trailer.

The trailer cuts away as she is about to answer.

The documentary has been directed by Alexandra Dean who said that the series will “cause the American public to look at this story in a new light,” reported the New York Post.

“Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media convinced of her guilt.”

“Casey had never given an in-depth interview explaining her actions until now.”

Ms Anthony was dubbed “America’s most hated mom” by cable television news amid reports she went to nightclubs and got a tattoo in the month her daughter was missing.

The director of the documentary said that the series will help “in getting closer to the unbiased truth by hearing all sides of the story”, which will include “opposing voices to Casey herself”.

“What emerges … is a startling psychological portrait of Casey Anthony and a complete narrative of what she says happened to her daughter weighed against multiple sources of potential evidence.”

In 2017, Ms Anthony said in an interview with the Associated Press that she does not remember the last moments of her daughter’s life.

“I’m still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened,” she had said.

“I understand the reasons people feel about me. I understand why people have the opinions that they do.”

While she was acquitted, the prosecution had proved that Ms Anthony was a liar.

Her defence team had contended that she had lied that the child had drowned accidentally in the family’s swimming pool on June 16, 2008, and that George Anthony — the child’s grandfather — got rid of the body.

The defence team had said that Ms Anthony lied about this and other issues due to a dysfunctional upbringing.