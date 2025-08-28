Cardi B denies she spat on or scratched security guard who’s suing her over alleged assault

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cardi B said in court Wednesday she didn’t spit on or scratch a security guard who has sued the rapper, accusing her of assault.

Emani Ellis’ lawsuit stemmed from a 2018 altercation outside an obstetrician’s office while Cardi B was pregnant with her first child, Kulture.

“She couldn’t get a scratch from me because I didn’t touch her,” Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, testified in a Los Angeles County court.

The rapper said she thought Ellis, who was a security guard for the building, was “about to beat my a**” in the altercation that had the two chest-to-chest at one point, but she said it never became physical.

“She didn’t touch me," Cardi said. "She was going to touch me, but she didn’t get to touch me.”

Cardi said she had been visiting Los Angeles doing promotional work in February 2018 around that year’s NBA All-Star Game.

She was four months into her pregnancy with the first of her three children with rapper Offset. At that point, her pregnancy was not announced to the public.

Cardi said Ellis followed her to her fifth-floor appointment, and that she heard the security guard say her name into a phone and appeared to be filming her.

“I told her, ‘Why are you recording?’” Cardi testified, “and she said, ‘Oh my bad.' She practically apologized.'”

But the argument grew increasingly heated, she said.

“As we were arguing she’s backing me, she’s walking into me,” Cardi said.

A significant chunk of the testimony was spent on the acrylic nails with rhinestones Cardi had that week and whether they could do the damage that she’s accused of doing.

open image in gallery Emani Ellis’ lawsuit stemmed from a 2018 altercation outside an obstetrician’s office while Cardi B was pregnant with her first child with rapper Offset ( Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV )

“It wasn’t a shape that was harming, it was coffin-shaped,” she said. “They weren’t sharp.”

Ellis, who lost her job over the incident, testified earlier in the trial that the incident left her humiliated and traumatized and claimed the scar on her face required cosmetic surgery.

The security guard is seeking damages that include medical expenses, compensation for emotional and physical suffering, and lost wages.

She does not specify a total amount in the lawsuit but Cardi said from the stand that she is “suing me for $24 million."

open image in gallery Cardi said from the stand that the security guard is 'suing me for $24 million' ( Elsa/Getty Images )

Tierra Malcolm, the receptionist from the doctor's office who got between the two women and broke up the argument, gave testimony Wednesday that mostly supported Cardi's account.

She said she came into the hallway after hearing a ruckus outside but saw no physical fighting.

Malcolm later noticed a scratch on her own face, that she assumed came from Ellis, because she had been facing her with her back to Cardi.

Asked to characterize the argument, Malcolm said she wasn't sure if she could swear to it in court.

The trial is expected to resume and conclude next week.