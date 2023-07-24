Carlee Russell admits she was never kidnapped, Alabama police say

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Authorities in Alabama have said that Carlee Russell fabricated a story that she was kidnapped after stopping to check on a toddler she saw walking on the side of a highway.

Hoover Police Department Chief Nicholas Derzis said during a press conference on Monday that Ms Russell had provided a statement through her lawyer admitting to lying about her supposed abduction.

“There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13. My client did not see a baby on the side of the road,” the statement read, according to Chief Derzis, who read it at a news conference. “My client apologizes for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well, as to her friends and family.”

The statement added that Ms Carlee asked the public for forgiveness and prayers as she continues to “address her issues.”

The Hoover Police Department announced the development five days after casting doubt on Ms Russell’s story.

Chief Derzis said it is possible that Russell could face charges amid an investigation into where Ms Russell was during the 49 hours that she claimed to be missing.

“This was an elaborate deal. When you talk about calling 911,” he said.