Carlee Russell – latest: $63k donations won’t be refunded as boyfriend begs people to ‘stop bullying her’
Carlee Russell’s abduction story continues to be shrouded in suspicion after she claimed she was kidnapped along an Alabama interstate
Carlee Russell’s mom speaks up
CrimeStoppers have walked back a pledge to return almost $63,000 in donations to help find Carlee Russell after the 25-year-old’s kidnapping story fell under suspicion.
Ms Russell, 25, told police she was kidnapped after stopping to help a toddler in diapers who was walking alone on Interstate 459 on the evening of 13 July. She came back home two days after the alleged abduction.
More than $63,000 were raised during the two-day search for the Alabama woman. But the organisation that offers anonymous tips about criminal activity now said the money will not be returned after initially making the promise.
Meanwhile, Alabama police have expressed doubt over Ms Russell’s abduction claims and revealed she appeared to have made suspicious internet searches about kidnappings prior to the incident.
Her boyfriend is now pleading with the public to stop cyberbullying Ms Russell.
Thomar Latrell Simmons told The New York Post that she “doesn’t deserve” to be bullied online as he urged people to think about her mental health.
“The only thing I can say is, I want everyone to stop bullying her. I know what it seems like what she did. Just stop bullying on social media,” he said.
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell vanished on 13 July after calling 911 to report she had seen a toddler walking on the side of Interstate 459 in Alabama.
The 25-year-old told dispatch she stopped her car to check on the child, and called a family member before losing contact, according to the Hoover Police Department.
By the time officers arrived five minutes later, Ms Russell had disappeared with her car engine still running, and the toddler was nowhere to be found.
Law enforcement and family mounted a desperate search for the missing woman and pleaded with the public for help.
Then just over 48 hours later, police were notified that Ms Russell had returned home on foot.
She told detectives that she had been kidnapped by a white man with “orange hair”, and held captive in a semi-truck trailer and house before escaping.
On Wednesday, Hoover Police Department Nicholas Derzis cast doubt on Ms Russell’s claims at a press conference and said she was refusing requests to be interviewed.
Law enforcement in Hoover, Alabama left the public with more questions than answers after a press conference on Wednesday in which they revealed Carlee Russell’s disappearance and kidnapping may have been fabricated.
Hoover police chief Nick Derzis told reporters that authorities were “unable to verify” most of the statements that Ms Russell gave police about her whereabouts during the 49 hours she was missing.
Ariana Baio examines four unanswered questions about the perplexing case.
Crime Stoppers backtrack on promise to return reward money
Crime Stoppers, the organisation that offers anonymous tips about criminal activity, has backtracked on promises that it would return donors almost $63,000 after Carlee Russel returned home by herself following her claimed 13 July abduction.
Ms Russell, 25, told police she was kidnapped after stopping to help a toddler in diapers who was walking alone on Interstate 459 on the evening of 13 July.
She came back home two days after the alleged abduction.
More than $63,000 were raised by Crime Stoppers during the two-day search for the Alabama woman. But the organisation has now said the money will not be returned after initially making the promise.
“This investigation is still ongoing, and accordingly, there is no basis to refund any contributions at this time,” Crime Stoppers said.
“Furthermore, the Hoover Police Department has not requested for any donor contributions to be released or refunded.”
‘Think about her mental health’
Carlee Russell’s boyfriend has pleaded with the public to stop cyberbullying the Alabama nursing student amid mounting suspicion she faked her own abduction.
“I know what it seems like what she did. Just stop bullying on social media,” Thomar Latrell Simmons told the New York Post.
“Think about her mental health. She doesn’t deserve that. She doesn’t. Nobody deserves to be cyberbullied.”
Ms Russell, 25, told police she was kidnapped after stopping to help a toddler in diapers walking alone on Interstate 459 on the evening of 13 July.
Police arrived five minutes later to find her red Mercedes still running, and her cellphone, wallet and wig in the car.
While Ms Russell was missing, Mr Simmons appealed for information from the public to help find her.
He later deleted a social media post stating that his girlfriend had been abducted.
Police are using ‘every other synonym for lie except saying she lied’
An Alabama lawyer has outlined the possible crimes Carlee Russell may have committed after police haven’t been able to verify her claims about her 49-hour disappearance.
The 25-year-old claims she was kidnapped, but police have shared her internet search history which suggests the ordeal may have been staged.
Birmingham lawyer Eric Guster, a longtime criminal defence attorney, told WVTM13 that he, like many others, grew interested in the case. He added that the message coming from the police was clear.
“She says she was kidnapped, and a kidnapping didn’t happen. (They say) our citizens are safe. There’s not a kidnapper out there. So, they use every other synonym for lie except saying she lied,” he told the local TV station.
The attorney added that the search for Ms Russell wasted time and funds for both the police and members of the community.
The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Police using ‘every synonym for lie’ in Carlee Russell case, lawyer says
‘It’s going to be much more difficult for African American women to be believed, and it may actually decrease the number of actual reports of things,’ Eric Guster says
Carlee Russell ‘fired’ from beauty spa job, according to report
Carlee Russell has been fired from the Alabama beauty spa where she was working on the night she claimed to have been kidnapped, according to a new report.
Owner Stuart Rome told the New York Post Ms Russell was no longer employed at the Woodhouse spa in Birmingham, and that staff were “pissed” about her abduction claims.
The 25-year-old told police she was kidnapped while stopping to help a toddler on Interstate 459 on 13 July. However, police say they have doubts about her account after finding suspicious internet searches on her phone.
Mr Rome said staff had been devastated by Ms Russell’s disappearance, and had passed out flyers in an effort to help find her.
“As the information came out that there were some questionable things, we’ve been a little pissed off, mainly because so many people took so much time out to search,” Mr Rome toldthe New York Post.
Carlee Russell sent several bizarre tweets before disappearing
Before 25-year-old Carlee Russell disappeared for 49 hours, she posted a series of bizarre tweets.
On the day she went missing on 13 July, she tweeted at 8.55pm: “today was a GREAT day God be looking out im telling you!!”
One minute later, Ms Russell wrote: “someone to tell you ‘i love you’ and don’t got a reason.”
Finally, she tweeted, “yeah i want a family now” at 9.19pm. Just moments later, around 9.30pm, the Alabama woman called 911 and told detectives that she was following a lost toddler along the interstate.
After she returned home, Ms Russell claimed was abducted by a man with “orange hair.” She turned up on foot at her parent’s home with $107 tucked in her right sock, and alleged she had barely survived the encounter.
Carlee Russell’s parents insist she was kidnapped as police cast doubt on claims
The parents of Carlee Russell, the 25-year-old Alabama woman who disappeared for 48 hours after reporting that she spotted a child on the side of a highway, have spoken out for the first time since their daughter returned.
“We tried to hug as best we could, but I had to stand back because she was not in a good state,” Talitha Russell told The Daily Beast earlier this week about seeing her daughter return home. “So we had to stand back and let medical professionals work with her.”
While Ms Russell has been reported safe, mystery still swirls around what happened in the two days in which she vanished.
Police have since shared their doubt about her claims, suggesting that her internet search history indicates that she may have staged her own kidnapping.
