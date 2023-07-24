✕ Close Carlee Russell’s mom speaks up

CrimeStoppers have walked back a pledge to return almost $63,000 in donations to help find Carlee Russell after the 25-year-old’s kidnapping story fell under suspicion.

Ms Russell, 25, told police she was kidnapped after stopping to help a toddler in diapers who was walking alone on Interstate 459 on the evening of 13 July. She came back home two days after the alleged abduction.

More than $63,000 were raised during the two-day search for the Alabama woman. But the organisation that offers anonymous tips about criminal activity now said the money will not be returned after initially making the promise.

Meanwhile, Alabama police have expressed doubt over Ms Russell’s abduction claims and revealed she appeared to have made suspicious internet searches about kidnappings prior to the incident.

Her boyfriend is now pleading with the public to stop cyberbullying Ms Russell.

Thomar Latrell Simmons told The New York Post that she “doesn’t deserve” to be bullied online as he urged people to think about her mental health.

“The only thing I can say is, I want everyone to stop bullying her. I know what it seems like what she did. Just stop bullying on social media,” he said.