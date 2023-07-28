✕ Close Carlee Russell: Police give timeline of disappearance

Authorities in Alabama are reportedly seeking two potential charges against Carlee Russell after she admitted her elaborate kidnapping story was a lie.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office Bessemer Division told ABC News on Thursday they are considering charging the 25-year-old with falsely reporting an incident and false reporting to law enforcement authorities. The misdemeanour counts each carries a one-year jail sentence.

Ms Russell disappeared on the evening of 13 July after calling 911 claiming she was stopping to help a toddler walking alone on Interstate 459. She returned home two days later and claimed she had been kidnapped and barely managed to escape.

Police revealed last week they were unable to verify many of Ms Russell’s claims and pointed to her “relevant” internet history which included searches for Amber Alerts and the movie Taken.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis told local WVTM 13 that investigators had sussed out the hoax long before her confession.

Ms Russell’s attorney, Emory Anthony, said he expected his client to face criminal charges after meeting with detectives to discuss his client’s case on Tuesday.