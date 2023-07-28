Carlee Russell facing two potential charges as attorney says she’s ‘doing better’ after kidnap hoax – updates
Alabama woman Carlee Russell expected to face criminal charges in Jefferson County after confessing that abduction story was a lie
Carlee Russell: Police give timeline of disappearance
Authorities in Alabama are reportedly seeking two potential charges against Carlee Russell after she admitted her elaborate kidnapping story was a lie.
The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office Bessemer Division told ABC News on Thursday they are considering charging the 25-year-old with falsely reporting an incident and false reporting to law enforcement authorities. The misdemeanour counts each carries a one-year jail sentence.
Ms Russell disappeared on the evening of 13 July after calling 911 claiming she was stopping to help a toddler walking alone on Interstate 459. She returned home two days later and claimed she had been kidnapped and barely managed to escape.
Police revealed last week they were unable to verify many of Ms Russell’s claims and pointed to her “relevant” internet history which included searches for Amber Alerts and the movie Taken.
Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis told local WVTM 13 that investigators had sussed out the hoax long before her confession.
Ms Russell’s attorney, Emory Anthony, said he expected his client to face criminal charges after meeting with detectives to discuss his client’s case on Tuesday.
Timeline of Carlee Russell’s hoax abduction
11 July
7.30am: Ms Russell searches for “Do you have to pay for an Amber Alert”.
13 July
1.03am: Ms Russell searches for, “How to take money from register without being caught Reddit”.
2.13am: Ms Russell searches for, “Birmingham bus station”.
2.35am: Ms Russell searches for, “One-way bus ticket from Birmingham to Nashville” departing 13 July.
12:10pm: Ms Russell searches for the film “Taken”.
Ms Russell also searched for more information about Amber Alerts while at her workplace including one about the maximum age for an Amber Alert to be issued.
8.20pm: Ms Russell leaves her workplace, Woodhouse Spa. She is seen concealing a dark bathrobe, toilet paper and other items.
She then picks up dinner from a local restaurant and drives to Target where she purchases snacks.
9.21pm: Ms Russel leaves the shopping center parking lot and begins driving down the interstate.
9.34pm: Ms Russell calls 911 and reports a toddler walking along Interstate 459 alone and without pant or shoes.
Data shows Ms Russell drove 600 yards while on the phone with police, claiming she pulled over to assist the child.
After the 911 call, Ms Russell called her brother’s girlfriend.
9.36pm: Ms Russell goes missing.
9.40pm: Police arrive on scene.
14 July
7am: Russell family begins searching for Ms Russell
Searches continue all day and night until the following evening.
15 July
10.45pm: Ms Russell returns home on foot. Surveillance footage shows her walking on the sidewalk alone.
Watch: Hoover Police Department’s press conference on Monday
Three unanswered questions in the mysterious case of Carlee Russell
After law enforcement in Hoover, Alabama cast doubt over Carlee Russell’s claim that she was kidnapped, the 25-year-old admitted to fabricating her story, leading to more questions about her perplexing case.
Three unanswered questions in the mysterious case of Carlee Russell
Carlee Russell’s attorney admitted she lied about her kidnapping after police cast doubt over her story
Attorney for Carlee Russell says she is ‘dealing with her issues'
An attorney representing Carlee Russell has said he expects her to be charged over false claims that she was abducted.
Emory Anthony told local news station WDHN that he had met with Hoover Police Department detectives to discuss his client’s case. Mr Anthony said that Ms Russell was better but still “dealing with her issues.”
“It was a great meeting; It was a short meeting,” Mr Anthony said. “We tried to identify some things about where we go from here. There [are] responsibilities that we need to take care of.”
Mr Anthony’s remarks come just a day after authorities confirmed that Ms Russell, 25, had admitted to lying about being kidnapped on the side of a highway after stopping to check on a toddler. The attorney did not elaborate on what motivated Ms Russell’s fake story.
He added: “I know you have a hundred questions but we won’t be able to answer them at this point in time, but just walk with us and we should be through this shortly ,” Mr Anthony said.
What Carlee Russell’s attorney said
Carlee Russell’s attorney, Emory Anthony, prepared a statement for the Hoover Police Department that was read aloud during a press conference on Monday.
“There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13, 2023. My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person. My client did not have any help in this incident — this was a single act done by herself. My client was not with anyone or any hotel with anyone from the time she was missing. My client apologizes for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well and to her friends and family. We ask for your prayers for Carlee as she addresses her issues and attempts to move forward, understanding that she made a mistake in this matter.”
Crime stoppers refunding $63k in reward money
The Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama will be refunding the $63,378 that was donated during the search for 25-year-old Carlee Russell.
“We are releasing all funds,’’ Bob Copus, executive director of Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, told AL.com on Tuesday. “We’re basing that on the statements made at the news conference.”
More than $60k was donated in the 49 hours that Ms Russell went ‘missing’ at the beginning of July.
Police and Ms Russell’s attorney revealed on Monday that Ms Russell faked her disappearance and lied about being kidnapped.
Mother of murder victim says Carlee Russell ‘disrespected’ parents who have lost a child
A mother in Alabama whose daughter was murdered has spoken out against Carlee Russell, saying her alleged fake kidnapping story was “disrespectful” to parents who have lost a child.
Shea Wardrup Pilkington-Wiley posted on Facebook last Wednesday describing how Ms Russell’s case brought back the same “sickening feelings” she felt when her daughter, Madison Pilkington, was murdered.
“The unanswered calls that kept going to voicemail. The unanswered texts. The sickening feelings we all felt. Remembering shattering like glass and our souls being ripped from our bodies. She dredged it all up to the surface,” Ms Pilkington-Wiley wrote.
“To find it was all a hoax well… I’m freaking angry!” she added. “I’m angry for every parent out there that has lost a child.”
How much did the search for Carlee Russell cost?
Multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agencies contributed to the search for Carlee Russell beginning on 13 July in addition to community members and the Russell family.
But when it was revealed that Ms Russell was never actually missing and had lied about her own kidnapping, many wondered how much it cost.
Hoover Police Chief Nicholas “Nick” Derzis did not provide the cost of the frantic search launched following Ms Russell’s fabricated abduction but said they would figure it out.
“We don’t have a dollar figure yet but we’re certainly working on getting one and not only ours, but the other agencies that gave us a lot of support,’’ he said.
“We still don’t know what happened during those 49 hours, where she was, did she have any help,” Mr Derzis added.
Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama raised over $60,000 in the search and said they were be returning the money to donors.
Alabama police ‘knew’ Carlee Russell’s story was ‘a hoax’
Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis made it clear in his press conference last Wednesday that there was something suspicious about Carlee Russell’s kidnapping story.
“The fact that I think last Wednesday pretty much showed that we knew that it was a hoax,” Mr Derzis told local news outlet WVTM 13.
Mr Derzis told reporters that authorities were “unable to verify” many of Ms Russell’s claims and shed some light on her mental state before her disappearance by sharing relevant internet searches.
Ms Russell, through her attorney, admitted that she lied about the kidnapping on Monday.
“It is what it is,” Mr Derzis added.
Carlee Russell admits she was never kidnapped
Authorities in Alabama have revealed that Carlee Russell’s story about being kidnapped on the side of a highway after stopping to check on a toddler was a hoax.
Ms Russell’s disappearance baffled police in Hoover after the 25-year-old’s car was found in the stretch of a highway following a 911 call she made reporting a stranded toddler. She inexplicably reappeared at her parents’ home 49 hours later, claiming she was kidnapped by “a man with orange hair” and was forced to undress and pose for photographs.
Andrea Blanco reports:
Carlee Russell admits she was never kidnapped, Alabama police say
‘There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13. My client did not see a baby on the side of the road,’ a statement by an attorney representing Ms Russell read