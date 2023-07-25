Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother in Alabama whose daughter was murdered has spoken out against Carlee Russell, saying her fake kidnapping story was “disrespectful” to parents who have lost a child.

Shea Wardrup Pilkington-Wiley posted on Facebook last Wednesday describing how Ms Russell’s case brought back the same “sickening feelings” she felt when her daughter, Madison Pilkington, was murdered.

“The unanswered calls that kept going to voicemail. The unanswered texts. The sickening feelings we all felt. Remembering shattering like glass and our souls being ripped from our bodies. She dredged it all up to the surface,” Ms Pilkington-Wiley wrote.

“To find it was all a hoax well… I’m freaking angry!” she added. “I’m angry for every parent out there that has lost a child.”

When Ms Russell was first declared missing on 13 July, members of the community joined forces with the Russell family and law enforcement to search for the missing 25-year-old.

That included Angela Harris, a mother whose daughter, Aniah Blanchard, was murdered.

Like Ms Pilkington-Wiley, Ms Harris understood the horrifying feeling that parents who lose a child experience and extended her help to the Russell family.

However, after Ms Russell returned home on 15 July, police said they were unable to verify many of Ms Russell’s claims that she was kidnapped after pulling her car over to help a toddler who was apparently walking alone alongside the interstate.

On Monday, Alabama police said Ms Russell’s lawyer admitted the abduction never happened.

After much speculation about the veracity of her claims, Hoover Police Department Chief Nicholas Derzis confirmed on Monday that Ms Russell has admitted to lying about her supposed abduction in a statement she provided through her attorney.

“There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13. My client did not see a baby on the side of the road,” the statement read, according to Chief Derzis, who read it at a news conference. “My client apologizes for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well, as to her friends and family.”

Ms Pilkington-Wiley said she felt that Ms Russell “disrespected every parent that has lost a child” and told WVTM 13 News that she believes Ms Russell should admit to her wrongdoing.

“She needs to admit to what she did,” Ms Pilkington-Wiley said.

She added: “Her actions with her being safe the entire event is disrespectful to all of the boys and the girls, the adults, children that have gone missing.”

Since authorities came out with the bombshell revelations, Ms Russell and her family have remained out of the public eye.