Three unanswered questions in the mysterious case of Carlee Russell

After law enforcement in Hoover, Alabama cast doubt over Carlee Russell’s claim that she was kidnapped, the 25-year-old admitted to fabricating her story, leading to more questions about her perplexing case.

On Monday, Ms Russell’s attorney provided a statement to the Hoover Police Department saying her client did not see a baby on the side of the road, was not kidnapped, did not leave the Hoover area and acted alone in her decision to disappear for 49 hours.

“My client apologises for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well, as to her friends and family,” Ms Russell’s attorney, Emory Anthony, said in the statement.

The statement comes just days after Hoover police chief Nick Derzis told reporters that authorities were “unable to verify” most of Ms Russell’s initial statements.

Ms Russell disappeared on 13 July after pulling her vehicle over on Interstate 459 and calling 911 to report a toddler walking alone along the road.

From there, she claimed a man kidnapped her and held her captive for two days.

Authorities conducted a massive search for Ms Russell which ended on 15 July when Ms Russell arrived back home, on foot.

Though Ms Russell has admitted to lying to police, questions still remain.

Why did Carlee Russell lie?

At this time, it is unclear why Ms Russell wanted to disappear.

Ms Russell’s attorney did not provide any further information about her client’s reasoning for causing the frantic search or staging her disappearance.

In a press conference last week, Mr Derzis pointed to Ms Russell’s actions before her disappearance to vie some insight into her mental state.

Using tracking information, internet search history and surveillance camera footage, investigators saw Ms Russell leave her workplace carrying items that she allegedly was not supposed to have.

This included a roll of toilet paper and a bathrobe.

She then stopped by Target to get snacks and a local restaurant to get dinner before driving down the interstate.

But more than that, Ms Russell’s searched on the internet things like “Do you have to pay for Amber Alert or search” and how old someone has to be for an Amber Alert to be issued in the days and hours leading up to her disappearance.

Where was Carlee Russell?

Ms Russell stagged her kidnapping on 13 July, claiming a man with “orange hair” emerged from the woods near the interstate, picked her up and forced her into a vehicle.

She told police the man brought her to an undisclosed location where he held her captive for two days.

Police and Ms Russell’s attorney confirmed this is untrue.

However, neither Mr Derzis nor Ms Anthony provided more details about Ms Russell’s whereabouts for the 49 hours she was missing.

In the statement provided to police, Ms Anthony said her client did not leave the Hoover area and was not at any motels but did not elaborate.

Carlee Russell’s family says she was abducted after stopping to help a toddler, but police are yet to confirm key details in their story (Hoover Police Department)

Ms Anthony added that Ms Russell acted alone in her feigned disappearance.

“My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person,” Ms Anthony said. “My client did not have any help in this incident, but this was a single act done by herself.”

Will Carlee Russell be charged?

Mr Derzis called Ms Russell’s lie “an elaborate deal” and emphasised that multiple law enforcement agencies and many people were involved because they believes Ms Russell was missing and endangered.

“The sad thing is there were so many people involved and took this thing very, very seriously and, again, we wanted the focus to be to bring her home and she got home ... It is what it is. We know that it was a hoax,” Mr Derzis said on Monday.

Members of the community, including parents who have lost their children, have come out and criticised Ms Russell for lying to police.

Though police have not unveiled any official charges against Ms Russell, Mr Derzis said he plans to meet with Ms Anthony in the following days and reached out to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office about possible criminal charges.

Making a false police report is a misdeamour in Alabama.

He said he expects Ms Anthony to set up an interview between Ms Russell and investigators.