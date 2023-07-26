Carlee Russell - update: Lawyer predicts charges as ex-boyfriend slams ‘disgusting’ kidnap hoax
Hoover police press conference hears statement from Carlee Russell’s attorney Emery Anthony in which she confesses that abduction story was a lie
Carlee Russell’s mom speaks up
Carlee Russell is expected to be charged over false claims that she was kidnapped.
The 25-year-old disappeared on the evening of 13 July after calling 911 and claiming she was stopping to help a toddler in diapers who was walking alone on Interstate 459. She returned home two days later and claimed she had been kidnapped and had barely managed to escape.
On Monday, Hoover Police Department Chief Nicholas Derzis said that Ms Russell’s attorney, Emory Anthony, had provided a statement admitting the abduction was a lie. Mr Anthony told local news station WDHN on Tuesday that he expects charges to be filed after meeting with detectives to discuss his client’s case.
Ms Russell’s ex-boyfriend Thomas Simmons has since posted a statement on Instagram saying that he felt “blindsided” by her former girlfriend’s lies.
“Carlee’s actions created hurt, confusion and dishonesty,” he wrote. “I was made aware of the false narrative after coming to the defense of my ex Carlee Russell. Myself and my family’ nature was to react in love and genuine concern. We are disgusted [by] the outcome of this entire situation.”
Timeline of Carlee Russell’s hoax abduction
11 July
7.30am: Ms Russell searches for “Do you have to pay for an Amber Alert”.
13 July
1.03am: Ms Russell searches for, “How to take money from register without being caught Reddit”.
2.13am: Ms Russell searches for, “Birmingham bus station”.
2.35am: Ms Russell searches for, “One-way bus ticket from Birmingham to Nashville” departing 13 July.
12:10pm: Ms Russell searches for the film “Taken”.
Ms Russell also searched for more information about Amber Alerts while at her workplace including one about the maximum age for an Amber Alert to be issued.
8.20pm: Ms Russell leaves her workplace, Woodhouse Spa. She is seen concealing a dark bathrobe, toilet paper and other items.
She then picks up dinner from a local restaurant and drives to Target where she purchases snacks.
9.21pm: Ms Russel leaves the shopping center parking lot and begins driving down the interstate.
9.34pm: Ms Russell calls 911 and reports a toddler walking along Interstate 459 alone and without pant or shoes.
Data shows Ms Russell drove 600 yards while on the phone with police, claiming she pulled over to assist the child.
After the 911 call, Ms Russell called her brother’s girlfriend.
9.36pm: Ms Russell goes missing.
9.40pm: Police arrive on scene.
14 July
7am: Russell family begins searching for Ms Russell
Searches continue all day and night until the following evening.
15 July
10.45pm: Ms Russell returns home on foot. Surveillance footage shows her walking on the sidewalk alone.
Carlee Russell admits that abduction was a hoax
Authorities in Alabama have revealed that Carlee Russell’s story about being kidnapped on the side of a highway after stopping to check on a toddler was a hoax.
Ms Russell’s disappearance baffled police in Hoover after the 25-year-old’s car was found in the stretch of a highway following a 911 call she made reporting a stranded toddler. She inexplicably reappeared at her parents’ home 49 hours later, claiming she was kidnapped by “a man with orange hair” and was forced to undress and pose for photographs.
After much speculation about the veracity of her claims, Hoover Police Department Chief Nicholas Derzis confirmed on Monday that Ms Russell has admitted to lying about her supposed abduction in a statement she provided through her attorney.
“There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13. My client did not see a baby on the side of the road,” the statement read, according to Chief Derzis, who read it at a news conference. “My client apologizes for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well, as to her friends and family.”
Carlee Russell’s attorney expects her to be charged over fake disappearance
An attorney representing Carlee Russell has said he expects her to be charged over false claims that she was abducted.
Emory Anthony told local news station WDHN that he had met with Hoover Police Department detectives to discuss his client’s case. Mr Anthony said that Ms Russell was better but still “dealing with her issues.”
“It was a great meeting; It was a short meeting,” Mr Anthony said. “We tried to identify some things about where we go from here. There [are] responsibilities that we need to take care of.”
Mr Anthony’s remarks come just a day after authorities confirmed that Ms Russell, 25, had admitted to lying about being kidnapped on the side of a highway after stopping to check on a toddler. The attorney did not elaborate on what motivated Ms Russell’s fake story.
He added: “I know you have a hundred questions but we won’t be able to answer them at this point in time, but just walk with us and we should be through this shortly ,” Mr Anthony said.
What was Carlee Russell’s intention in disappearing?
It is unclear why Ms Russell wanted to disappear but police has pointed to Ms Russell’s actions beforehand to give some insight into her mental state.
Using tracking information, internet search history and surveillance camera footage, investigators saw Ms Russell leave her workplace carrying items that she allegedly was not supposed to have.
This included a roll of toilet paper and a bathrobe.
She then stopped by Target to get snacks and a local restaurant to get dinner before driving down the interstate.
Carlee Russell sent several bizarre tweets before fake ‘disappearance’
Before 25-year-old Carlee Russell went missing for a mysterious 49 hours – a disappearance, she admitted on Monday, that was staged – she posted a series of bizarre tweets.
On the day she went “missing” on 13 July, she tweeted at 8.55pm: “today was a GREAT day God be looking out im telling you!!”
One minute later, Ms Russell wrote: “someone to tell you ‘i love you’ and don’t got a reason.”
Finally, she tweeted, “yeah i want a family now” at 9.19pm. Just moments later, around 9.30pm, the Alabama woman called 911 and told detectives that she was following a lost toddler along the interstate.
Where did Carlee Russell go in the two days she was missing?
Ms Russell told police that a man with “orange hair” emerged from the trees, picked her up and forced her into another vehicle where she claimed to have been kidnapped for 49 hours.
In a horrific tale, Ms Russell recounted being transported to another truck and then to a house where she was stripped naked and photographed.
However, police have debunked that Ms Russell was kidnapped at all. As of now, authorities don’t know where Ms Russell went in the two days she was missing.
Carlee Russell claimed she was kidnapped by a man with orange hair. It was all a lie
Carlee Russell falsely claimed she vanished after calling 911 to report seeing a young boy in diapers on the side of a busy interstate.
Will Carlee Russell face criminal charges over fake kidnapping?
Police in Hoover, Alabama say they have confirmed their suspicions that Carlee Russell made false claims that she was kidnapped after pulling off to the side of the road while reporting a toddler was walking alone.
Hoover Police Department Chief Nicholas Derzis said on Monday Ms Russell has admitted to lying about her supposed abduction in a statement she provided through her attorney.
“There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13. My client did not see a baby on the side of the road,” the statement read, according to Chief Derzis, who read it at a news conference. “My client apologizes for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well, as to her friends and family.”
While police have not made any official allegations against Ms Russell, should they find that she made a false report, law enforcement could choose to charge her.
Section 13A-10-9 of the Alabama criminal code states that making a false report to law enforcement, knowingly, is a Class A misdemeanour.
When asked last week if law enforcement was planning on charging Ms Russell, Mr Derzis replied: “To be perfectly honest with you, that hasn’t even entered our mind or been discussed.”
Mr Derzis said the priority of their investigation was to return Ms Russell home safely and find out where she was in the two days she was missing.
What did Carlee Russell do the day she went missing?
According to authorities, Ms Russell left work at the Woodhouse Spa in the Summit luxury shopping mall in Birmingham at about 8.20pm on 13 July.
She called 911 at 9.34pm that night to report seeing a toddler wandering on the side of Interstate 459.
When police officers arrived, they found her red Mercedes still running and her belongings, including a wig, phone, Apple Watch and purse, but no sign of her or the toddler.
An analysis of Ms Russell’s phone found that she drove for 600 yards, or six football fields, while on the 911 call claiming she was observing a toddler, Mr Derzis said.
Ms Russell turned up on foot at her parents’ home in Hoover 49 hours later, and claimed she had been kidnapped and barely survived.
She told detectives she was placed in a car, and was able to escape and flee into woods and came out near her home.
Detectives noted she had a minor injury in her lip, and a torn shirt. They also found $107 in cash tucked in her right sock.
Mother of murder victim says Carlee Russell ‘disrespected’ parents who have lost a child
A mother in Alabama whose daughter was murdered has spoken out against Carlee Russell, saying her fake kidnapping story was “disrespectful” to parents who have lost a child.
Shea Wardrup Pilkington-Wiley posted on Facebook last Wednesday describing how Ms Russell’s case brought back the same “sickening feelings” she felt when her daughter, Madison Pilkington, was murdered.
“The unanswered calls that kept going to voicemail. The unanswered texts. The sickening feelings we all felt. Remembering shattering like glass and our souls being ripped from our bodies. She dredged it all up to the surface,” Ms Pilkington-Wiley wrote.
