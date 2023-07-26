✕ Close Carlee Russell’s mom speaks up

Carlee Russell is expected to be charged over false claims that she was kidnapped.

The 25-year-old disappeared on the evening of 13 July after calling 911 and claiming she was stopping to help a toddler in diapers who was walking alone on Interstate 459. She returned home two days later and claimed she had been kidnapped and had barely managed to escape.

On Monday, Hoover Police Department Chief Nicholas Derzis said that Ms Russell’s attorney, Emory Anthony, had provided a statement admitting the abduction was a lie. Mr Anthony told local news station WDHN on Tuesday that he expects charges to be filed after meeting with detectives to discuss his client’s case.

Ms Russell’s ex-boyfriend Thomas Simmons has since posted a statement on Instagram saying that he felt “blindsided” by her former girlfriend’s lies.

“Carlee’s actions created hurt, confusion and dishonesty,” he wrote. “I was made aware of the false narrative after coming to the defense of my ex Carlee Russell. Myself and my family’ nature was to react in love and genuine concern. We are disgusted [by] the outcome of this entire situation.”