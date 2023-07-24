Coast Guard searching for man who jumped from Carnival cruise ship off Florida coast

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Officials are searching for a man who jumped from the deck of a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Florida on Sunday.

The US Coast Guard has dispatched air crews and a cutter ship to search for a 30-year-old man who went over the railing of the Carnival Elation off the coast of Melbourne, Florida, the service said.

“The crew was notified by his traveling companion late (Sunday) afternoon about his missing status after he had not been seen all day,” Carnival told The New York Post in a statement. “Sadly, after an exhaustive on-board search and a review of security camera video it was determined that he jumped.”

Carnival added that it alerted officials to the incident and was advised to continue to Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday, the final stop on the cruise’s four-day route through the Bahamas.

Officials have deployed the 87-foot cutter Tarpon from St Petersburg, a Hercules aircraft from Clearwater, and an Ocean Sentry plane from Miami as part of the search, WFLA reports.

The 855-foot Elation weighs nearly 72,000 tons and can carry nearly 2,200 guests, as well as 900 crew members, according to Fox 35 Orlando.

In May, a Carnival passenger named Ronnie Peale went overboard the ship Magic and fell into the waters off Florida.

The Coast Guard was unable to locate the man after searching more than 5,171 miles over 60 hours and called off the search.