Thousands of phone chargers recalled over fire risk
Customers can request a free replacement by following steps on Casely’s website
Around 430,000 wireless portable phone chargers are being recalled after their makers, Casely, received 51 fire risk reports concerning the product’s lithium-ion batteries.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a notice on Thursday discussing the risk, and noted that six minor burn injuries tied to the chargers overhearing had been reported.
The recall involves around 429,200 Casely Power Pods 5000mAh portable MagSafe wireless phone chargers with model number E33A.
The charger model was sold in a variety of colors and prints, and available to purchase on online on Amazon, the company's store at getcasely.com, and other digital retailers between March 2022 and September 2024. The products typically cost between $30 and $70, according to CBS News.
The word "Casely" is engraved on the front of the plate on the right side, and the model number — E33A — is printed on the back.
The power pods can be used with various devices.
Consumers who bought the recalled items are being advised to stop using them immediately and to contact Casely to receive a free replacement, according to the recall notice. Proof of purchase is not required, the company said.
The company, based in Brooklyn, New York, has also said it is contacting all known purchasers directly.
To receive a free replacement, customers have to fill out an online form on Casely's website and adhere to other instructions, including uploading photos of their recalled device.
Customers should not throw lithium ion batteries in the trash or recycling bins, and should instead contact their local hazardous waste collection center for guidance on how to safely dispose of the recalled chargers or their batteries.
Buyers with questions can contact Casely toll-free at 888-964-9331 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, or by email at recall@getcasely.com.
More information can be found online at https://www.getcasely.com/pages/2025-recall or by going to www.getcasely.com and selecting "recalls" at the bottom of the website.
