Widow of man killed while helping ducks cross the road speaks out

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The widow of a man killed on Friday as he ushered a family of ducks across a busy road in Northern California says she is grateful for the support she has received.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all of you for the kind messages and gestures of kindness,” Angel Chow, wife of the late Casey Rivara, said in a statement to the Daily Mail.

“It’s truly humbling to hear how Casey has positively impacted your lives, and we’re extremely grateful for that,” she added.”

A GoFundMe campaign was set up for Casey Rivara’s family (GoFundMe)

Rivara, a 41-year-old father of two, was driving his children home from swim practice in the city of Rocklin outside of Sacramento when he spotted a family of ducks, including ducklings, crossing a road. He parked his car and walked into the street to guide the ducks to safety, as nearby cars paused and onlookers cheered, according to witnesses.

"He got out of the car and was shooing the ducks and everyone was clapping because he was being really nice," onlooker William Wimsatt, 12, told KCRA.

"He helped them get up over the curb because all the little baby duckies were having trouble and then he walked in front of our car.”

Then, a “juvenile driver struck the pedestrian who was in the roadway,” according to Rocklin Police, who said Rivara died at the scene.

A GoFundMe page set up by Rivara’s family says he met Ms Chow when the two were in high school, and she was visiting the US as an exchange student from Hong Kong.

“They quickly fell madly in love and remained inseparable partners for the past 23 years,” the page reads.

Casey Rivara was a father of two (KCRA)

“His family was Casey’s world, and to remain even closer to them he had recently started working at their children’s school,” the page continues “He loved working at the school as he was able to positively impact other children.”

In an online page collecting memories of Rivara for a commemoration book, the man is described as “the best husband, father, son and friend anyone could ever wish for, was taken away from us too soon.”