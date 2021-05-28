CDC says vaccinated children can skip wearing masks at US summer camps

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened its mask guidelines for summer camps on Friday, saying vaccinated children can enjoy camp without the face coverings.

“For camps where everyone is fully vaccinated prior to the start of camp, it is safe to return to full capacity, without masking, and without physical distancing in accordance with CDC’s Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People,” the CDC said.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow