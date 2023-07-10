Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Body of unidentified man found floating in lake in New York’s Central Park

The NYPD is investigating what happened to the man as the city’s medical examiner works to determine his cause of death

Rachel Sharp
Monday 10 July 2023 12:22
Comments
<p>Police on scene of Central Park lake where man’s body found</p>

Police on scene of Central Park lake where man’s body found

(Citizen)

An investigation has been launched after the body of an unidentified man was found floating in a lake in New York’s Central Park.

The NYPD said that the man’s body was spotted in the Harlem Meer near 110th Street and 5th Avenue in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon.

First responders pulled the man from the body of water at around 3.15pm that afternoon and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, the NYPD is investigating what happened as the city’s medical examiner works to determine his cause of death.

The Independent has reached out to the NYPD for further information.

Recommended

The tragic discovery comes just nine months after another body was pulled from a different body of water in Central Park.

In October, a man was found floating in the Turtle Pond, between the 79th Street Transverse and the Great Lawn.

The Harlem Meer is a lake in the northeast corner of Central Park popular with families due to its range of activities in and around the lake, according to Central Park Conservancy.

The lake is a common spot for catch-and-release fishing while the Harlem Meer Center is known for skating and swimming.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in