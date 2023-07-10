Body of unidentified man found floating in lake in New York’s Central Park

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An investigation has been launched after the body of an unidentified man was found floating in a lake in New York’s Central Park.

The NYPD said that the man’s body was spotted in the Harlem Meer near 110th Street and 5th Avenue in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon.

First responders pulled the man from the body of water at around 3.15pm that afternoon and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, the NYPD is investigating what happened as the city’s medical examiner works to determine his cause of death.

The Independent has reached out to the NYPD for further information.

The tragic discovery comes just nine months after another body was pulled from a different body of water in Central Park.

In October, a man was found floating in the Turtle Pond, between the 79th Street Transverse and the Great Lawn.

The Harlem Meer is a lake in the northeast corner of Central Park popular with families due to its range of activities in and around the lake, according to Central Park Conservancy.

The lake is a common spot for catch-and-release fishing while the Harlem Meer Center is known for skating and swimming.