New York is bracing for what could be its worst flooding since Hurricane Ida in 2021 as powerful thunderstorms lashed the US northeast, killing at least one person.

Flash flood alerts and emergency orders are in place for several parts of the US northeast, with reports of people being trapped by rising floodwaters over the weekend.

At least one death has been confirmed by authorities as a woman in her 30s was swept away by rapid waters in New York state as she sought to escape to higher ground with her dog.

The force of the flash flooding dislodged boulders, which rammed into the woman’s house and damaged part of a wall, Orange County executive Steven Neuhaus told The Associated Press.

“Her house was completely surrounded by water,” he said. “She was trying to get through (the flooding) with her dog,” he added, “and she was overwhelmed by tidal-wave type waves.”

The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings, predicting more torrential downpours in the coming days that could lead to more rapid flooding and pose a risk to residents' safety.

Throughout the weekend heavy rainfall inundated parts of the Lower Hudson Valley, causing roadways to flood and trapping drivers in their cars. Emergency responders have been actively engaged in rescue efforts and clearing debris in affected communities.

Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for Orange County, where “life-threatening flooding” developed within a matter of hours.

“The amount of water is extraordinary and it’s still a very dangerous situation,” Ms Hochul said. “We’ll get through this,” she said, but added “it’s going to be a rough night.”

“My biggest concern is the fact that most people’s lives that are lost during a flood event occur because they’re in their vehicles – not in their homes, but in their vehicles. And I want people to be very cautious about not going into a road that’s closed or if you see any running water,” she said.

The town’s emergency department warned residents against travelling.

“TRAVEL IS IMPOSSIBLE,” the office said on Twitter. “GET TO HIGHER GROUND. IF SAFE, STAY WHERE YOU ARE.”

Some videos posted on social media showed the extent of the flooding, with brown-coloured torrents rushing right next to homes, and roadways washed away by fast-moving flows.

Preliminary data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) indicates that West Point experienced over 7.5 inches of rainfall within a six-hour period on Sunday afternoon.

Experts are warning the situation can get worse in the next few days, with flooding researcher Jacob Feuerstein warning late on Sunday that New York “could experience the worst flooding since Ida over the coming 48 hours”.

A flood watch has been put in place until 6am on Monday morning by the New York City authorities, with particular emphasis on low-lying areas, locations with poor drainage systems, and those near creeks, streams, or rivers.

City officials have urged residents in these vulnerable areas to take precautions and consider moving to higher floors to protect themselves as heavy rain in “may cause rapid, life-threatening flooding to basements”.

The storms have caused power outages affecting around 13,000 homes in the area. Emergency responders are conducting search and rescue operations in response to the situation.

Several residents have told local media their towns have been cut off as floods wash away roads or fill them with debris.

“Our town is completely cut off from the rest of the world right now due to mudslides, sinkholes, washed away roads, flooding, brick walls crumbling and more,” Fort Montgomery resident Kristen Dyroff O’Dell told NBC News.

“I’m separated from my kids right now in Monroe at a friend’s house after spending five hours trying multiple ways to get to Fort Montgomery. Every route was impassable.”

The extent of the destruction is still unclear, officials say, adding more information will emerge after sunrise when residents and officials can begin surveying the damage. However, authorities estimate the thunderstorms have already wrought tens of millions of dollars in damage.