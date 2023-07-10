Heavy rain caused flooding to streets across New York on Sunday (9 July).

The US National Weather Service issued emergency flood warnings for Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties, north of New York City.

One woman has died after being swept away in floodwaters in Orange County, according to CNN.

The storm’s epicentre, Hudson Valley, received as much as eight inches (20cm) of rainfall on Sunday.

The New York State Police also warned locals that “numerous roadways” in Rockland County are “experiencing heavy flooding and washouts” - urging people to avoid the area.