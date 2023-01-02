Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three workers were killed and two injured as scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in North Carolina.

Charlotte Fire Department says that it responded to an industrial incident outside of the Uptown area of the city on Monday morning.

Officials say that three people died at the scene and that two others were taken to Atrium CMC with minor injuries.

Charlotte Fire Captain Jackie Gilmore said that the department is waiting for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to evaluate the scene.

All construction work at the site has been stopped as an investigation into the incident is carried out.