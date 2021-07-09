The city of Charlottesville, Virginia, plans to take down a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee this weekend, a long-controversial monument that became the center of the infamous 2017 “Unite the Right” neo-Nazi rally.

At the rally, far-right groups massed with torches and chanted “Jews will not replace us!,” while a white supremacist fatally rammed his car into a group of anti-racist counterprotestors, killing Heather Heyer and injuring numerous others.

The statute, as well as a nearby monument to another Confederate general, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, will be removed on Saturday , the city said in a news release.

Local residents had been pushing to take down the statues since even before the Unite the Right Rally. Following the tragic violence at the event, the Charlottesville city council voted to take down the monument, but a group of citizens sued to prevent that from happening, citing a 1997 state law prohibiting localities from removing Confederate monuments.