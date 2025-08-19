Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FDA has recalled thousands of pounds of cheese over bacterial contamination concerns.

The Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op facility in Ohio is recalling over 5,000 lbs of cheese “because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes,” an FDA statement read Monday.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. An infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Healthy individuals are still at risk of suffering short-term symptoms, including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

open image in gallery Thousands of pounds of cheese have been summoned for recall by the FDA ( Getty/iStock )

Five different types of cheese were summoned in the FDA recall, including:

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op 100% Grass-Fed Pepper Jack Cheese, 8 oz. packages, 5 Lb. loaves, and 40 Lb. loaves with Lot Code 251661

Copia Collective 100% Grass-Fed Pepper Jack Cheese, 8 oz. packages with Lot Code 251661

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op Horseradish Flavored Cheese, 8 oz. packages with Lot Code 2524061

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op Monterey Jack Cheese, 8 oz. packages and 5 lb blocks with Lot Code 251672 and 40 lb. blocks with dates Coded as 7-16-25B

Farmers Cheese 8 oz. packages and 5 lb blocks with Lot Code 251672 and 40 lb. blocks with dates Coded as 7-16-25B

Customers can find the lot codes on the sides of 8 oz. packets and 5 lb. loaves, and the same applies to date codes on 40 lb. loaves.

Middlefield summoned the recall after product testing revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the cheese.

open image in gallery Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op Monterey Jack Cheese, was one of the cheeses’ to be recalled ( US Food and Drug Administration )

Production was quickly suspended while the company investigated the source, which they determined to be “from environmental contamination that migrated to food-contact areas of the production process.”

This meant that bacteria were transferred onto materials that were intended to be in contact with food, such as packaging or the food itself.

No illnesses have so far been reported concerning the cheese products.

open image in gallery Farmers' Cheese was also included in the recall ( US Food and Drug Administration )

“The Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op facility in Middlefield, OH is recalling 246.5 Lbs. of 100% Grass-fed Pepper Jack Cheese, sold in 8 oz. packages, 5 lb. loaves and 40 lb. loaves, 2.5 Lbs. of Horseradish Flavored Cheese, sold in 8 oz. packages, 640 Lbs. of Monterey Jack Cheese sold in 8 oz. packages, 5 lb. loaves and 40 lb. loaves, and 4,544.5 Lbs. of White Cheddar Cheese sold in 40 Lb. loaves.”

Customers who purchased the cheese are advised to throw it away or return it to the store where they bought it, where they can also request a refund.

Anyone with further questions is asked to contact the Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op General Manager, Nevin Byler, at 440-632-5567, Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 4 PM EST.