Milkshakes linked to 14 deaths and 42 listeria cases in 21 states from California to New York spark lawsuits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The maker of a frozen supplemental milkshake popular among long-term care facility patients is being sued after the shakes were linked to 14 deaths and 42 cases of listeria.

The supplemental shakes, sold under the brands Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial, were sold to long-term care facilities and hospitals up until the shakes were recalled in February over listeria cases linked to the products.

The family of John Willis Sr., a California man who died from a listeria infection after consuming an infected shake, is now suing Lyons Magnus LLC and Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., claiming the brand’s negligence caused his wrongful death, according to the complaint.

Willis was in the hospital recovering from another illness when he drank a listeria-infected supplemental shake, the law firm representing the family said in a post on their website.

Willis was just one of 14 people who died from cases of listeria linked to the milkshakes. There were 42 people infected with the outbreak strain across 21 states, including Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and West Virginia.

Supplement shakes branded Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial, linked with a lysteria outbreak, were sold to nursing homes and hospitals across the US ( FDA )

The illnesses date back to about August 2018, though investigators had struggled previously to identify the source, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier this year when the shakes were voluntarily recalled.

Of the 42 people, 41 were hospitalized. The deaths were reported from nine states: California, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

Most of the people infected in the outbreak were living in long-term care facilities or were hospitalized before they became sick, the law firm said.

The lawyers also noted that the true number of cases in the outbreak was likely higher than reported because some people recover without medical care or are not tested for listeria.

Symptoms of listeria usually start within two weeks after eating contaminated food, but can begin as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks later, according to the FDA.

Mild symptoms may include a fever, muscle aches, nausea, tiredness, vomiting, and diarrhea. If the more severe form of listeriosis develops, symptoms may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, the agency says.